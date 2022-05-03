ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Crowds Gather Outside Of Supreme Court After Learning Of Draft Opinion Showing Supreme Court Plan To Restrict Abortion Rights

By Valerie Complex
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oGDKH_0fRAtD2H00

Click here to read the full article.

As early as 10 pm ET, crowds were gathering outside of the Supreme Court in Washington D.C.

This comes on the heels of Politico reporting they obtained a draft opinion that shows SCOTUS plans to overturn Roe v. Wade, which would give states power to ban abortion.

Pictures and video were posted on social media of the growing crowd.

The leak of a draft opinion is extremely rare for the court, which has held its proceedings as secret until their rulings are announced.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Justice Samuel Alito writes in the draft. Politico also posted the complete draft opinion — which you can read here — which indicates that it was circulated on Feb. 10.

The court’s opinion is not final until it is made public and published, something that is not expected until late June or even early July, near the end of its term when it has traditionally released its rulings in the most controversial cases.

The court’s opinion is not final until it is made public and published, something that is not expected until late June or even early July, near the end of its term when it has traditionally released its rulings in the most controversial cases.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 161

James Ashe
3d ago

my wallet my choice. we pay enough for other people's mistakes every time we go to the gas pump. you want to be irresponsible and kill the consequences. fine go ahead and pay for it yourself. no more tax payer run abortion clinics.

Reply(10)
29
HornDog
3d ago

This is the way it should be if in fact this is the final ruling. Each state legislatures will be in control of their own state without interference from the over reaching Federal Govt. Much easier to deal with your local state politicians than Senators and Congressman you never see our hear from 95% of the time. (ie) California can be an abortion factory and the dumbed down populace will go along with it. Utah will likely not go that direction as the view of human life is much different there. Pretty simple I think.

Reply(11)
19
Emily Hopper
3d ago

I’m suspicious that it was leaked deliberately, so as to attempt to use the gathering crowds to influence the decision

Reply(5)
16
Related
Deadline

Johnny Depp Trial Hears LAPD Officer Proclaim Amber Heard Not “A Victim Of Domestic Violence”; Psychologist Queried Over Evaluation Of ‘Aquaman’ Star

Click here to read the full article. What actually went down at Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s downtown LA penthouse six years ago was back in the spotlight today in the former Pirates of the Caribbean star’s $50 million defamation case against his ex-wife. With Depp, Heard, the jury and everyone else in the packed Virginia courtroom watching the video monitors, LAPD Officer Melissa Saenz bluntly said that “I did not identify her (Heard) as a victim of domestic violence.” Under questioning by the defense team, the March 21021 deposition showed the 12-year LAPD vet detailing her experience entering and observing the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Steve Burton, Former ‘General Hospital’ Star Who Got Canned Over Vaccine Policy, Joining ‘Beyond Salem’

Click here to read the full article. Steve Burton has found a new home in Salem, at least temporarily: the former General Hospital star who left the ABC soap in 2021 after failing to adhere to its vaccine policy is joining the second installment of Beyond Salem, Peacock’s Days of Our Lives spinoff. DOOL head writer Ron Carlivati confirmed the news on Twitter Friday, saying “We’re BEYOND excited about this news!” It’s unclear, for now, what role Burton will play in the spinoff that will feature the much-anticipated return of super-couple Bo and Hope (Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell), as well as Deidre...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

David Birney Dies: ‘Bridget Loves Bernie’, ‘St. Elsewhere’ Actor Was 83

Click here to read the full article. David Birney, an actor who found early success on Broadway before landing the co-starring role on a 1972 sitcom, Bridget Loves Bernie, that would be one of the most controversial TV shows of its era, died of Alzheimer’s disease Friday, April 29, at his home in Santa Monica, Calif. He was 83. His death was reported to The New York Times by his life partner, Michele Roberge. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Born in Washington D.C. and raised in Cleveland, Birney had studied theater at the University of California, Los Angeles, when in...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Law & Crime

SCOTUS Rules 6-3 Against Deaf and Blind Woman Seeking Damages for Disability Discrimination; Dissenting Breyer Says Ruling Leaves Victims ‘No Remedy at All’

The Supreme Court of the United States ruled 6-3 on Thursday that Jane Cummings, a deaf and blind woman, is not entitled to damages for emotional distress based on being denied an American Sign Language (ASL) Interpreter by her physical therapy practice. In the case, Cummings v. Premier Rehab Keller,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Society
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Independent

Fox host mocked for saying Democrats will hold an ‘insurrection’ over moves to overturn Roe v Wade

A Fox Nation host has been mocked online after she accused Democrats of leaking an alleged “first draft” of an opinion ruling overturning Roe v Wade as an “intimidation tactic”. Tomi Lahren, who was speaking hours after Politico reported on the leaked draft late on Monday, also suggested Democrats and their supporters would stage an “insurrection” to block the 1973 ruling being repealed by the right-leaning Supreme Court.“[This is] Absolutely an intimidation tactic and also a distraction tactic here,” said Lahren of the “first draft”, which appeared to be signed by conservative Justice Samuel Alito and described Roe as being “egregiously wrong from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Rights#The Supreme Court#Scotus
HipHopWired

“Welcome To The Slave House”: Another Black Employee Has Filed A Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against Telsa

There are a number of reasons people, particularly Black people, have concerns when it comes to Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. But all of his Trump-backing and “free speech” advocacy (which we all know will inevitably include hate speech and dangerous propaganda and misinformation) aside, Black folks are wary because Musk is responsible for Telsa […]
FREMONT, CA
Washington Examiner

Even the Left is beginning to admit it has pushed transgenderism too far

Transgender orthodoxy has moved so far past the bounds of sanity that any attempt to question its effects is quickly discouraged and punished. We are expected to shut up and accept that public schools are passing policies to keep students’ gender identity transitions from parents, that medical professionals can file to remove children from their parents’ custody if parents oppose physical and chemical transition efforts, that a young man competed on a women’s swimming team and took home a women's championship title, and that a man who claimed to identify as a woman was allowed into a women’s prison where he impregnated two of his fellow prisoners .
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Deadline

Deadline

77K+
Followers
28K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy