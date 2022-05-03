Crowds Gather Outside Of Supreme Court After Learning Of Draft Opinion Showing Supreme Court Plan To Restrict Abortion Rights

Click here to read the full article.

As early as 10 pm ET, crowds were gathering outside of the Supreme Court in Washington D.C.

This comes on the heels of Politico reporting they obtained a draft opinion that shows SCOTUS plans to overturn Roe v. Wade, which would give states power to ban abortion.

Pictures and video were posted on social media of the growing crowd.

The leak of a draft opinion is extremely rare for the court, which has held its proceedings as secret until their rulings are announced.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Justice Samuel Alito writes in the draft. Politico also posted the complete draft opinion — which you can read here — which indicates that it was circulated on Feb. 10.

The court’s opinion is not final until it is made public and published, something that is not expected until late June or even early July, near the end of its term when it has traditionally released its rulings in the most controversial cases.

