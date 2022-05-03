ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, AR

Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan, Montgomery, Polk, Scott, Yell by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-02 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for western and central Arkansas....

Special Weather Statement issued for Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Richland, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central South Carolina. Target Area: Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Richland; Sumter A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Fairfield, northwestern Lee, northwestern Sumter, northeastern Richland and Kershaw Counties through 545 PM EDT At 508 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Elgin, or 10 miles east of Dentsville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Columbia, Camden, Bishopville, Lake Wateree Dam, Dentsville, Lugoff, Villages at Sandhill, Cassatt, Elgin, Killian, Sesquicentennial State Park, Lake Carolina, Fort Jackson, Goodale State Park, Woodfield, Blythewood, Lucknow, North Central High School, Spring Hill and North Towne Square Shopping Center. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 76 and 116. Interstate 77 near mile marker 16, and between mile markers 22 and 29. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Catawba, Davie, Iredell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for development of a very brief, weak tornado. Be prepared to take immediate action if a tornado is sighted or a Tornado Warning is issued. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for the Piedmont of North Carolina. Target Area: Alexander; Catawba; Davie; Iredell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Catawba, northwestern Davie, Alexander and northern Iredell Counties through 600 PM EDT At 510 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of Taylorsville, or near Stony Point, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Taylorsville, Bethlehem, Stony Point, Harmony, Love Valley, Lookout Shoals Lake, Lake Hickory, Hiddenite, Turnersburg and Olin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect. Thunderstorms can produce large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes suddenly, sometimes with little or no warning. Be alert for rapidly changing weather conditions and be ready to act quickly if severe weather is observed or a warning is issued. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF BEAUFORT, COLLETON AND JASPER COUNTIES At 514 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Laurel Bay to near Hilton Head Island, and moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of these storms include Hilton Head Island, Beaufort, Port Royal, Edisto Beach, Clarendon, Bennetts Point, Fripp Island and Lemon Island. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Jefferson, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 16:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for Big Bend of Florida...and south central Georgia. Target Area: Inland Jefferson; Leon Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Jefferson and eastern Leon Counties through 600 PM EDT At 515 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles west of Monticello to 9 miles east of Tallahassee to near Woodville. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Monticello, Woodville, Tallahassee, Alma, Ralford Greenway, Dills, Cody, Nash, Miccosukee, Thomas City, Drifton, Casa Blanco, Chaires, Waukeenah, Wacissa, Wacissa Springs, Lake Miccosukee, Fincher, Apalachee Regional Park and Chaires Crossroads. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Lorain; Medina; Summit The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Medina County in northeastern Ohio Northern Summit County in northeastern Ohio Lorain County in north central Ohio * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 724 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles north of Lorain to near North Ridgeville to near New London, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cleveland, Akron, Lorain, Elyria, Medina, Willowick, Vermilion, Parma, Lakewood, Cuyahoga Falls, Euclid, Cleveland Heights, Strongsville, Brunswick, Westlake, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Kent, Solon and Avon Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Tornado Warning issued for Hancock, Sandusky, Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Sandusky; Seneca The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Seneca County in northwestern Ohio South central Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Northeastern Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Arcadia, or 7 miles east of Findlay, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Arcadia, Vanlue, New Riegel, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Burgoon, Bascom and Kansas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Flood Advisory issued for Bracken by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bracken FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio, including the following counties, in Northern Kentucky, Bracken and Mason. In Southwest Ohio, Brown. * WHEN...Until 645 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 513 PM EDT, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Maysville, Ripley, Aberdeen, Augusta, Higginsport, Decatur, Dover, South Ripley, Stoney Point, Minerva, Redoak, Aa Highway at State Route 19 and Chatham.
Flood Warning issued for Callaway, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Callaway; Osage The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Missouri River near Chamois. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Missouri River near Chamois. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Flood Stage: Lower lying bottom land begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM CDT Friday was 18.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.8 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 7 pm Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Missouri River Chamois 17.0 18.5 16.9 14.7 12.7 11.2 MSG
Flood Warning issued for Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Highland FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of western Virginia, including the following county: Highland. * WHEN...Until 1115 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 516 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Monterey... Vanderpool Mustoe... Mcdowell Clover Creek... Hightown Sirons Mill... Possum Trot Liberty... New Hampden Mill Gap... Blue Grass Doe Hill... Head Waters Williamsville... Bolar Palo Alto - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
Wind Advisory issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mono WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SATURDAY HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible with higher gusts in wind-prone areas. Sierra ridge wind gusts up to 100 mph expected. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM PDT Saturday. For the High Wind Watch, from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Small boats and kayaks will be prone to capsize on area lakes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While winds on Saturday will likely be a bit less, conditions will still be hazardous for boaters, particularly in the high Sierra lakes.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bedford, Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bleckley, Dodge, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for central Georgia. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Bleckley; Dodge; Pulaski The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Dodge County in central Georgia Central Pulaski County in central Georgia Southwestern Bleckley County in central Georgia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 517 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hawkinsville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cochran, Hawkinsville, Dubois, Gresston, Empire, Mobley Crossing, Hartford, Roddy, Pulaski State Prison, Baileys Park and Browndale. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Campbell, Claiborne, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 16:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for east Tennessee...and southwestern Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Campbell; Claiborne; Union A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR CLAIBORNE...NORTHEASTERN CAMPBELL AND NORTHERN UNION COUNTIES At 515 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wilkerson to 6 miles south of Noetown to near New Tazewell to near Plainview, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Maynardville, New Tazewell, Tazewell, Harrogate, Jellico, Springdale, Lone Mountain, Cumberland Gap, Arthur and Rose Hill. This includes Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 157 and 161. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Red Flag Warning issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM MST SUNDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR MOHAVE COUNTY ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. * TIMING...Late Saturday morning through Sunday evening. * WIND...Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph will be possible in the watch area. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity levels of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette, Indiana, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 18:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southwestern Pennsylvania. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Fayette; Indiana; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Indiana County in west central Pennsylvania Southeastern Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania Northeastern Fayette County in southwestern Pennsylvania * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 656 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Derry, or near Latrobe, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Latrobe, Mount Pleasant, Scottdale, McChesneytown-Loyalhanna, Blairsville, Derry, Lawson Heights, Ligonier, Black Lick, Seven Springs, Calumet-Norvelt, and Everson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Tornado Warning issued for Caswell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 17:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Caswell A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CASWELL COUNTY At 516 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Hightowers, or near Prospect Hill, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Leasburg and Hightowers. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berrien, Colquitt, Cook, Tift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Berrien; Colquitt; Cook; Tift The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Cook County in south central Georgia Berrien County in south central Georgia Northeastern Colquitt County in south central Georgia Southeastern Tift County in south central Georgia * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 647 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Omega, or 11 miles south of Tifton, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nashville, Adel, Sparks, Enigma, Omega, Lenox, Alapaha, Ellenton, Reed Bingham State Park, Eldorado, Massee, Glory, Flat Ford, Wagon Wheel, Weber, Cottle, Cook Co A/P, Cool Spring, Staunton and Berrien Co A/P. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 18:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for east central Ohio...southwestern Pennsylvania...and northern West Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Monroe; Noble; Tuscarawas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR GUERNSEY...NORTHERN MONROE...CARROLL...SOUTHEASTERN TUSCARAWAS EASTERN NOBLE...HARRISON...JEFFERSON...SOUTH CENTRAL COLUMBIANA BELMONT...WEST CENTRAL GREENE...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...OHIO MARSHALL...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 647 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Uhrichsville to 6 miles east of Caldwell, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Wheeling, Weirton, Steubenville, New Philadelphia, Moundsville, Martins Ferry, Uhrichsville, St. Clairsville, Bellaire, Barnesville, Wellsville, and Cadiz. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cocke, Jefferson, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 16:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for east Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cocke; Jefferson; Sevier A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON...COCKE AND NORTHEASTERN SEVIER COUNTIES At 512 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Newport, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Newport, Dandridge, White Pine, Baneberry, Parrottsville, Pittman Center, Del Rio, Bird Crossing, Fairgarden and Bybee. This includes Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 423 and 448. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
