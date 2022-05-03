Lady Gaga’s ‘Hold My Hand’ Lands Ahead of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Opening

Click here to read the full article.

Lady Gaga has released “ Hold My Hand ” from “ Top Gun: Maverick. ” The song features in the film opening May 27, and already looks like it could catapult the star into the Oscar conversation.

Listen to the song here .

“Hold My Hand,” is a soaring rock tune with violins and guitar licks that harken back to the power ballads of the ’80s. The song, which plays over the end credits, has already stirred buzz as a possible best original song contender for Gaga following the film’s CinemaCon screening in Las Vegas. The song is produced by Gaga and BloodPop, with additional production by Benjamin Rice.

Leading up to the release, Gaga teased lyrics, “Hold my hand everything will be ok, I heard from the heavens that clouds have been grey.” She called the song a “love letter to the world.” In a longer Instagram post, Gaga shared, “I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in. I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other—a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes.”

Gaga also thanked Tom Cruise and composer Hans Zimmer. She wrote, “I’m so grateful to Tom and Hans and Joe for this opportunity—and it’s been a beautiful experience working with them. Me, BloodPop, Ben Rice and everyone else who worked on it with us are so excited to share it with you.”

The film’s score is a collaboration of composers including Harold Faltermeyer and Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer. Lorne Balfe who worked on “Mission Impossible: Fallout” also worked on the film’s score.

Gaga won her first Oscar in 2019 for “Shallow” from “A Star is Born,” which she penned alongside co-writers Mark Ronson , Andrew Wyatt and Anthony Rossomando.