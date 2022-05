Construction has begun on a new multiunit housing development in Yreka, set to bring much needed affordable homes to some of the community’s most vulnerable. “It really is a special day when you get to hand over the keys to that household, or that individual who’s had so many challenges or barriers to getting that housing,” said Beth Matsumoto, director of development with Rural Communities Housing Development Corp., a private nonprofit dedicated to developing and managing housing for residents with limited incomes.

YREKA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO