Highly touted wideout talks latest with recruitment, Clemson

By Gavin Oliver
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

The Clemson Insider has the latest on this highly regarded wide receiver prospect who remains firmly on Tyler Grisham’s recruiting radar.

Milton (Ga.) High School four-star Debron Gatling – the No. 10 receiver and No. 90 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per Rivals – continues to stay in touch with Grisham and strengthen his relationship with the Tigers’ receivers coach.

“Definitely,” Gatling told TCI when asked if his bond with Grisham has been growing. “I feel like I can just talk to him like he’s one of boys. We just have a real good conversation. Ain’t no nervousness or nothing like that.”

What has Gatling been hearing from Grisham of late?

“We were just talking about football, really,” Gatling said. “Every time we talk, we talk about some football. He was just telling me about track. He was telling me to keep going, keep running and stuff, because it really helps on the football field. He was just telling me some stories about him and track, how it helped him develop better and stuff. We were just chopping it up.”

Gatling (6-2, 185) most recently traveled to Clemson on March 12, when he — and his mother — came away very impressed by the unofficial visit .

He was also on campus to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer and expects to compete at the camp again this June in hopes of earning an offer from the Tigers.

“I think I’m going to camp,” he said. “Hopefully they like what they see, and Coach Grisham talks about an offer after. So, that’s what I’m going there for.”

Gatling’s loaded offer list features schools such as Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Auburn, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas, Miami, Florida State, Michigan, Penn State and Oregon, to name some.

In addition to Clemson, Gatling’s offseason visits thus far have included schools such as Ole Miss, Miami, Alabama and Southern Cal. He’s looking to check out schools like Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Tennessee, Penn State and Florida this summer, as well as get back to Clemson and Alabama.

According to Gatling, Miami, Ole Miss and Tennessee are a few of the schools most heavily recruiting him right now, while Alabama has been showing a lot of interest even though the Crimson Tide haven’t yet offered, and he said Clemson is another one of the schools recruiting him hardest although the Tigers haven’t yet offered either.

“I definitely think they’re one of them up there,” he said of the Tigers.

If Clemson comes into the mix with an offer moving forward, it will be a strong contender for Gatling’s commitment.

“They pull the trigger, I definitely think they’d be one of my top schools,” he said. “I definitely think they’d be one of my top schools if they pull the trigger.”

