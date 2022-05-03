Severe Weather Statement issued for Cooke, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. To report flash flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Mason; Robertson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MASON AND ROBERTSON COUNTIES At 515 PM EDT, radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Mount Olivet, Sardis, US Route 62 at State Route 616, US Route 62 at State Route 875, Mitchells Mill, Abigail, Burika, Piqua, Alhambra, Blue Licks Battlefield, Blue Licks Springs, Lowell and Kentontown. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

MASON COUNTY, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO