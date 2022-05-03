ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
d’Arnaud’s breaks out the big bat in the Big Apple

By The Jon Chuckery Show, Daminon Lewis
92.9 The Game
 3 days ago

It is still relatively early in the MLB season, but for many Atlanta Braves’ fans, the defending World Series champs have yet to give anything to be excited about as they currently sit at 11-13 on the season.
Prior to their Monday night match up with the Mets, who lead the National League East and sit five games ahead of the Braves, Atlanta went 4-5 over a nine game stretch. “What the hell is that,” Jon Chuckery asked on Monday night during the Jon Chuckery Show, expressing his concern of the Braves’ performance to start the season, in particularly against teams like the Marlins and Rangers, who both Atlanta lost their recent series to.

“The schedule’s not real fun moving forward for the Atlanta Braves,” Chuckery continued, looking ahead to some of their upcoming opponents, including their current series with the Mets. “What if the Mets are pretty good this year,” Chuckery would later ask, adding that the Braves “caught lightening in a bottle” last season when they made moves that would eventually help them turn their season around and that now is the time for Atlanta start to right the ship and the series with New York is the perfect place for them to do so.
Well On Monday, after trailing 2-1 through four innings, Atlanta would pick up two runs in the sixth inning and two more in the eighth in route to an 5-2 win.

It was a victory that Atlanta bats performed well under the big lights in the big city as Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies would both bat 2-4 with Riley connecting for a solo homerun that got the Braves on the board in the top of the fourth inning. The biggest performance at the plate in Monday’s win came from Travis D’Arnaud as he would bat 3-4 with two RBI’s as he drove in Albies and Matt Olson off a double to left in the top of the eighth inning that would give the Braves a 5-2 lead. Although Chuckery admitted that watching the Braves to this point has been “frustrating”, Atlanta picked the right time to show signs of possibly turning things around with Monday’s win over the Mets.

