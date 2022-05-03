ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Phase 1 of new shopping area on Las Vegas strip nearing completion

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new retail complex is being built on the Las Vegas Strip, with the first phase of the retail space to be complete by this fall, according to developers.

Project 63 is a four-story retail space being built on the southwest corner of Las Vegas Boulevard near Harmon.

Las Vegas developer Brett Torino is partnering with New York’s Flag Luxury and purchased the two-acre site in 2021 for about $80M.

Work Hardened
3d ago

Vegas already has to much high end shopping. Vegas needs more fun options not retail.

