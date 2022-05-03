Phase 1 of new shopping area on Las Vegas strip nearing completion
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new retail complex is being built on the Las Vegas Strip, with the first phase of the retail space to be complete by this fall, according to developers.Southwest valley experiencing massive business growth
Project 63 is a four-story retail space being built on the southwest corner of Las Vegas Boulevard near Harmon.Retail center taking shape at Skye Canyon
Las Vegas developer Brett Torino is partnering with New York's Flag Luxury and purchased the two-acre site in 2021 for about $80M.
