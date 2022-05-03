You Can Now Stream Apple Music On Roku Devices

Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) music streaming service is now available on Roku Inc’s (NASDAQ: ROKU) platform. What Happened: Roku said in a statement that the Apple Music service is available on its platform globally. Apple Music’s subscribers would be able to...
Right now you can buy a 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV for only $720, down $180 from its original price of $900.
This article includes affiliate links, when you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. When it comes to the home, Apple designs its products that represent three key aspects. They begin by being simple to use. They are convinced that technology in your home should serve you rather than the other way around. They also make their products so that they can function together better. So that your iPhone, Apple TV, iPod, and other Apple devices may work together to provide a consistent experience. They designed everything to be private and secure. In my opinion, It is really important to all of us. In the iOS 15 iPhone software update for 2021, they added a number of excellent features. Yes! Apple Home keys come to your Apple Wallet.
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Cable provider Frontier has launched a limited-time offer, providing customers of its Fiber 2 Gig service a freeApple TV 4K and three months of Apple TV+.
AMAZON shoppers hoping to buy digital goods like e-books are no longer able to purchase them within the company's Android app. The move is due to a bitter row with Google over the 30 percent cut the tech giant takes from sales using its Android payment system. So instead, the...
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk says Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) app store fees is like having a “30% tax on the Internet.”. What Happened: Musk was responding to a Tweet by Slashdot that featured an article on how PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) helped initiate a European Union antitrust complaint against Apple payments.
If you're in for a long flight or headed somewhere with an internet connection, it might be a good idea to download some YouTube videos for offline entertainment. Thankfully, it's pretty easy to do, so you can get your media fix wherever you go. There are two ways to download videos: through the YouTube app or a third-party tool. Downloading through the YouTube app requires a YouTube premium subscription, whereas third-party tools are free, but come with the cost of convenience and reliability.
It works by long-pressing on an app icon on the iPhone Home Screen to uncover a secret menu. There are loads of apps that have a "hidden" button inside the logo. For instance, do a long press on the Apple Messages app to quickly text your favourite contacts. Try it...
A VPN, or a virtual private network, is a little tool that masks your internet identity inside a virtual tunnel, hiding your IP address from your internet service provider, websites and other prying eyes. When you use one, an encrypted connection is established between your device and a server somewhere in the world, tricking everyone into thinking you’re browsing from a different location.The use of VPNs has been growing astronomically over the past few years for a number of reasons – to help skirt censorship (in Russia and China) for one, but also because of the rise of home...
Apple Inc AAPL, Alphabet Inc’s GOOGL GOOG Google, and Microsoft Corporation MSFT are coming together to support password-free logins. What Happened: The big-tech trio will support a new sign-in standard by the FIDO Alliance and the World Wide Web Consortium, according to company statements. FIDO said the technology will...
It’s no secret that Google and Facebook use your data and search history to serve you targeted advertising. Many companies use information specific to you for advertising purposes. Tap or click here for ways to stop or limit Facebook targeted ads. That’s the nature of targeted advertising. Companies build...
Customers in India are no longer able to use a debit or credit card for subscriptions and app purchases using their Apple ID. This means they can no longer purchase apps from the App Store, subscribe to Apple services, or buy any Apple media with credit or debit. Customers now...
Starting today, Verizon is offering both new and current customers a free iPhone 13 or up to $800 toward a new 5G phone. “The offer is available for all customers, both new and current - with select trade in and select 5G Unlimited plans,” Verizon said. Verizon said its...
As well as the new betas of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5, Apple also released a new beta for the Apple Watch, watchOS 8.6 beta 3. The new watchOS 8.6 beta 3 lands a week after the second beta and it has so far only been made available to developers. We are also expecting Apple to release a new public beta of the software sometime this week.
Spending on digital ads jumped 35% to $189 billion in 2021, an increase of $50 billion in a single year and the highest increase since 2006. Tech giant Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report advertising revenue jumped 25% to $7.8 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Google's (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report ad revenue rose 22.5% to $54.6 billion at the end of March 2022. Meanwhile Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report clocked $26.9 billion in ad revenue for the same period, an increase of 5% over first quarter 2021.
It’s been just over a year since T-Mobile launched its 5G Home Internet and today the Uncarrier has announced a slew of updates to make the service more appealing than ever. From a free trial, up to $500 in early termination fee coverage, $50/month lifetime price lock, and even $50 off an Apple TV, T-Mobile is aiming to give customers the “freedom to switch” from their existing broadband provider.
Update: The 24-hour sale has ended, but some of the items are still discounted.
The social media advertising market has been controlled by just two players for some time. Getting your ad in front of as many eyeballs as possible is the name of the game, and no companies have more eyes on them than Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report, formerly Facebook, and Google parent company Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report.
A week after releasing watchOS 8.6 beta 3 to developers, Apple is now seeding the fourth test version of the upcoming operating system for the Apple Watch. Here’s everything new coming with watchOS 8.6 beta 4. Today’s build is 19T5570a. Most of the news related to this version regards...
