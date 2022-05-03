ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Can Now Stream Apple Music On Roku Devices

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) music streaming service is now available on Roku Inc’s (NASDAQ: ROKU) platform. What Happened: Roku said in a statement that the Apple Music service is available on its platform globally. Apple Music’s subscribers would be able to...

