Vista Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

 2 days ago

LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) _ Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ)...

Recap: Tetra Tech Q2 Earnings

Tetra Tech TTEK reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Tetra Tech beat estimated earnings by 8.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.98 versus an estimate of $0.9. Revenue was up $99.82 million from the same...
Air Products and Chemicals: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) _ Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $530.5 million. The Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $2.38 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was...
Werner beats in Q1, expects ‘washout’ for carriers dependent on spot market

Werner Enterprises maintained its 2022 outlook on a call with analysts Tuesday after the market closed. Management from the company noted that freight demand for its one-way truckload fleet was strong to start the quarter but “moderated in March from strong to very good.”. Werner (NASDAQ: WERN) reported first-quarter...
Newtek Bus Servs: Q1 Earnings Insights

Newtek Bus Servs NEWT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Newtek Bus Servs beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.56. Revenue was down $14.35 million from...
Recap: TimkenSteel Q1 Earnings

TimkenSteel TMST reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 05:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TimkenSteel beat estimated earnings by 13.58%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.81. Revenue was up $78.40 million from the same period last...
Clovis Oncology: Q1 Earnings Insights

Clovis Oncology CLVS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clovis Oncology missed estimated earnings by 2.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.44 versus an estimate of $-0.43. Revenue was down $3.81 million from the same...
Recap: Allstate Q1 Earnings

Allstate ALL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Allstate missed estimated earnings by 11.64%, reporting an EPS of $2.58 versus an estimate of $2.92. Revenue was up $993.00 million from the same period last...
Blackbaud: Q1 Earnings Insights

Blackbaud BLKB reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 05:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Blackbaud missed estimated earnings by 13.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.66. Revenue was up $37.93 million from the same period last...
Cedar Fair: Q1 Earnings Insights

Cedar Fair FUN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cedar Fair beat estimated earnings by 18.75%, reporting an EPS of $-1.56 versus an estimate of $-1.92. Revenue was up $89.09 million from the same...
Recap: Fathom Holdings Q1 Earnings

Fathom Holdings FTHM reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fathom Holdings missed estimated earnings by 2.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.36. Revenue was up $40.44 million from the same...
Recap: Minerva Neurosciences Q1 Earnings

Minerva Neurosciences NERV reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Minerva Neurosciences missed estimated earnings by 27.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
Jazz Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 05:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Jazz Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 2.61%, reporting an EPS of $3.73 versus an estimate of $3.83. Revenue was up $206.14 million from the same...
Allegheny Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Allegheny Technologies ATI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Allegheny Technologies beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.2. Revenue was up $141.60 million from the same...
Pinnacle West Capital: Q1 Earnings Insights

Pinnacle West Capital PNW reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:40 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pinnacle West Capital beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.06. Revenue was up $87.06 million from...
Recap: Brigham Minerals Q1 Earnings

Brigham Minerals MNRL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Brigham Minerals beat estimated earnings by 44.19%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.43. Revenue was up $37.66 million from the same...
Sarepta Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sarepta Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 55.91%, reporting an EPS of $-0.56 versus an estimate of $-1.27. Revenue was up $63.90 million from the same...
Recap: Vontier Q1 Earnings

Vontier VNT reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Vontier beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.66. Revenue was up $40.70 million from the same period last...
Recap: Williams Companies Q1 Earnings

Williams Companies WMB reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Williams Companies beat estimated earnings by 17.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.35. Revenue was down $88.00 million from the same...
