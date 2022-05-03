ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baca County, CO

Freeze Warning issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-03 03:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM MST SUNDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR MOHAVE COUNTY ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. * TIMING...Late Saturday morning through Sunday evening. * WIND...Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph will be possible in the watch area. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity levels of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lower Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lower Colorado River Valley; Mojave Desert Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM SATURDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN CLARK COUNTY, THE SPRING MOUNTAINS, THE SHEEP RANGE, LAKE MEAD, THE COLORADO RIVER VALLEY, AND THE MOHAVE DESERT RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM SUNDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN CLARK COUNTY, THE SPRING MOUNTAINS, THE SHEEP RANGE, LAKE MEAD, THE COLORADO RIVER VALLEY, AND THE MOHAVE DESERT RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM SUNDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA AND SOUTHEAST CALIFORNIA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Saturday. a Red Flag Warning has also been issued from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In California...Fire weather zones 226, 227, 228, and 229. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WIND...West to southwest wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph will be possible in the watch area. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity values of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mono WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SATURDAY HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible with higher gusts in wind-prone areas. Sierra ridge wind gusts up to 100 mph expected. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM PDT Saturday. For the High Wind Watch, from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Small boats and kayaks will be prone to capsize on area lakes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While winds on Saturday will likely be a bit less, conditions will still be hazardous for boaters, particularly in the high Sierra lakes.
MONO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crowley County, CO
City
Colorado Springs, CO
County
El Paso County, CO
County
Prowers County, CO
County
Baca County, CO
County
Fremont County, CO
County
Kiowa County, CO
State
Colorado State
County
Las Animas County, CO
County
Otero County, CO
County
Huerfano County, CO
County
Bent County, CO
County
Pueblo County, CO
City
Kiowa, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Highland FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of western Virginia, including the following county: Highland. * WHEN...Until 1115 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 516 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Monterey... Vanderpool Mustoe... Mcdowell Clover Creek... Hightown Sirons Mill... Possum Trot Liberty... New Hampden Mill Gap... Blue Grass Doe Hill... Head Waters Williamsville... Bolar Palo Alto - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hancock, Sandusky, Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Sandusky; Seneca The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Seneca County in northwestern Ohio South central Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Northeastern Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Arcadia, or 7 miles east of Findlay, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Arcadia, Vanlue, New Riegel, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Burgoon, Bascom and Kansas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Richmond THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIA CENTRAL RICHMOND...SOUTHERN EDGEFIELD...NORTHWESTERN AIKEN AND SOUTHEASTERN MCCORMICK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for east central Georgia...and central South Carolina.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. High profile vehicles will be prone to blow over. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may bring reductions to visibility along US-95. Travel restrictions are possible for high profile vehicles. Check with CalTrans and/or NDOT for the latest information on road conditions.
LYON COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Eastern Las Animas County
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Edgefield, McCormick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 15:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Edgefield; McCormick THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIA CENTRAL RICHMOND...SOUTHERN EDGEFIELD...NORTHWESTERN AIKEN AND SOUTHEASTERN MCCORMICK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for east central Georgia...and central South Carolina.
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greensville by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 18:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for northeastern North Carolina...and south central and southeastern Virginia. Target Area: Greensville A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Northampton and southwestern Greensville Counties through 600 PM EDT At 513 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Littleton, or 15 miles southwest of Roanoke Rapids, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Roanoke Rapids, Garysburg, Gaston and Barley around 545 PM EDT. Dahlia around 555 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Brink, Pleasant Hill, Gum Forks, Lanes Corner, Roanoke Rapids Lake, Turners Crossroads, Vultare, Slates Corner, Weldon and Lake Gaston. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Esmeralda and Nye County Deserts, CNC Dispatch by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Esmeralda and Nye County Deserts, CNC Dispatch; Lincoln County, Ely Dispatch; Nye County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA AND SOUTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA * AFFECTED AREA...In California...Fire weather zones 226, 227, 228, and 229. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WIND...West to southwest wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph will be possible in the watch area. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity values of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ESMERALDA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for City of Winchester, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: City of Winchester; Frederick FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia, including the following counties: in northwest Virginia, City of Winchester, Frederick and Shenandoah. In eastern West Virginia, eastern Hampshire and eastern Hardy. * WHEN...Until 315 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 509 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Winchester... Strasburg Woodstock... Millwood Pike Mount Jackson... Stephens City Wardensville... Star Tannery Basye-Bryce Mountain... Mathias New Market... Middletown Basye... Edinburg Maurertown... Capon Bridge Toms Brook... Capon Springs Gravel Springs... Yellow Spring - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hampshire, Hardy by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:31:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hampshire; Hardy FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia, including the following counties: in northwest Virginia, City of Winchester, Frederick and Shenandoah. In eastern West Virginia, eastern Hampshire and eastern Hardy. * WHEN...Until 315 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 509 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Winchester... Strasburg Woodstock... Millwood Pike Mount Jackson... Stephens City Wardensville... Star Tannery Basye-Bryce Mountain... Mathias New Market... Middletown Basye... Edinburg Maurertown... Capon Bridge Toms Brook... Capon Springs Gravel Springs... Yellow Spring - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, call the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889- 6889. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Target Area: Washington A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR WESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY At 510 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Plymouth, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Plymouth, Hinson, Pleasant Grove, Westover, Mackeys and Roper. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Chowan, Perquimans by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Chowan; Perquimans A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PERQUIMANS AND CENTRAL CHOWAN COUNTIES At 516 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Valhalla, or near Hertford, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Belvidere around 530 PM EDT. Hertford and Winfall around 535 PM EDT. Burgess around 540 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Cisco, Center Hill, Yeopim Station, Beach Springs, Light Nixon Fork and Mavaton. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
CHOWAN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect. Thunderstorms can produce large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes suddenly, sometimes with little or no warning. Be alert for rapidly changing weather conditions and be ready to act quickly if severe weather is observed or a warning is issued. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF BEAUFORT, COLLETON AND JASPER COUNTIES At 514 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Laurel Bay to near Hilton Head Island, and moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of these storms include Hilton Head Island, Beaufort, Port Royal, Edisto Beach, Clarendon, Bennetts Point, Fripp Island and Lemon Island. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Bristol by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for east Tennessee...and southwestern Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: City of Bristol A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL SULLIVAN AND THE SOUTHWESTERN CITY OF BRISTOL At 512 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oak Grove, or 9 miles southwest of Bristol Tn, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol Tn, Bristol Va, Walnut Hill, Oak Grove, Bluff City, South Holston Dam, Morril`s Cave and Rocky Mount State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 62 and 75. Interstate 81 in Virginia between mile markers 1 and 4. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRISTOL, TN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Death Valley National Park, Owens Valley, Southern Inyo Forest by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Owens Valley, Southern Inyo Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA AND SOUTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA * AFFECTED AREA...In California...Fire weather zones 226, 227, 228, and 229. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WIND...West to southwest wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph will be possible in the watch area. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity values of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
INYO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mason, Robertson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. To report flash flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Mason; Robertson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MASON AND ROBERTSON COUNTIES At 515 PM EDT, radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Mount Olivet, Sardis, US Route 62 at State Route 616, US Route 62 at State Route 875, Mitchells Mill, Abigail, Burika, Piqua, Alhambra, Blue Licks Battlefield, Blue Licks Springs, Lowell and Kentontown. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
MASON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy