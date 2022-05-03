ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Blues dominate Wild, winning 4-0, Perron hat trick, Husso shutout

By Dave Jobe
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You couldn’t ask for a better playoff debut for the Blues in the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs. They dominated the Wild from start to finish winning game one 4-0...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Who Is Casey DeSmith’s Wife? Meet Ellie Pikula, the Wife of the Penguins Goalie

Casey DeSmith suffered an injury during the Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers game. While fans wonder about what happened to the Penguins goaltender, they are also curious about his personal life. The NHL pro doesn’t often share much about his relationship, but several reports have identified Casey DeSmith’s wife as Ellie Pikula. She has a limited presence on social media herself, which has many wanting to know more about the hockey WAG. So we reveal her background in this Ellie Pikula wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Penguins star Evgeni Malkin drops truth bomb on Rangers after Triple-OT win in Game 1

The NHL playoffs are always one of the best spectacles in all of sports. Hockey fans were reminded of that Tuesday night, as the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers played almost two full games before a winner was decided. Just under six minutes into the third overtime, Penguins superstar Evgeni Malkin scored the game-winning goal, sending Rangers fans home sorely disappointed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Sabres’ Krebs & Samuelsson Give AHL Affiliate Amerks a Boost in Playoffs

The Buffalo Sabres might have missed the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but their American Hockey League (AHL) Affiliate Rochester Americans are headed to the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs. For the first time since the 2018-19 AHL season, the Amerks will have a chance at the Calder Cup, and will face off against the Belleville Senators in this week’s play-in qualifying round. The Amerks roster, which spent much of the regular season seriously depleted for various reasons, will be getting a boost both at forward and on defense just in time for the playoffs, in the form of two Sabres regulars: Peyton Krebs and Mattias Samuelsson.
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Kaprizov Leads Way in Huge Game 2 Victory Over Blues

The Minnesota Wild’s offense exploded in Game 2 against the St. Louis Blues. The scoring didn’t start quite as early but when it did, it didn’t stop. The Wild started their scoring spree halfway through the first period and kept it going until the end, by that time they were up 3-0. Going into the second, they had to be careful with the Blues who were the best second-period team in the NHL during the regular season. The Wild added another goal early in the period to extend their lead to 4-0 and fought hard to keep it that way.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Saint Paul, MN
Sports
City
Saint Paul, MN
FOX Sports

Blues and Wild face off with series tied 1-1

LINE: Blues -116, Wild -104; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the St. Louis Blues for game three of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Wild won 6-2 in the last meeting. Kirill Kaprizov led the Wild with three goals.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
TMZ.com

Chicago Cubs Fans Get In Wild Brawl In Bleachers At Wrigley Field

Several Chicago Cubs fans tried to beat the hell out of each other in the bleacher seats at Wrigley on Tuesday night -- and the wild scene was all captured on video!!. The melee went down at some point during the Cubs' tilt with the White Sox ... when, for some reason, Cubbies fans turned on each other and began whaling on each other.
CHICAGO, IL
KSDK

Juan Yepez makes Cardinals history in MLB debut

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis rookie Juan Yepez did something in Kansas City on Wednesday that had never been done in 141 seasons of Cardinals baseball. Yepez went 2 for 3 with two doubles in his Major League debut. Per the team, he's the first player in Cardinals history to hit two doubles in their first MLB game.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

TKO: Understanding playoff hockey hits

TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” knows that playoff hockey is much different than regular season hockey. But in the first Blues vs Wild playoff game, we saw two Wild hits that seemed to look to injure. There was a penalty called on Jared Spurgeon’s cross check to the back of Pavel Buchnevich’s legs, but no call […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Perron
The Hockey Writers

St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild: 2022 Round One, Game 2 Preview

The St. Louis Blues struck first after defeating the Minnesota Wild 4-0 in Game 1 of their first-round series – a spirited battle with a combined 46 penalty minutes. The series is set to be an emotional, heavyweight bout between two teams that combined for a 24-4-4 record in April. The Blues will look to take a 2-0 series lead heading back to St. Louis, while the Wild will look to even the score and turn the best-of-seven series into a best-of-five.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Molina homers, Edman drives in three as Cards beat Giants

SAN FRANCISCO — Yadier Molina homered leading off the third inning for his first RBI of the season, Tommy Edman hit a two-run single and another RBI single, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the stumbling San Francisco Giants 7-1. Edman singled in the fifth to back right-hander Miles Mikolas and again in the Cardinals’ four-run seventh. Tyler O’Neill added a two-run single that inning and Juan Yepez also singled home a run.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Reuters

Avalanche bury Predators in first game

Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and an assist, Cale Makar had a goal and two assists, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 7-2 in Game 1 of their first-round series in Denver on Tuesday night. Gabriel Landeskog had a goal and an assist in his return to the...
DENVER, CO
FOX2Now

Wild dominate Blues 6-2, even playoff series

The Blues outshot the Minnesota Wild (34-28) and out hit the Wild (39-21) but that didn’t matter as they s lost game two of their playoff series, 6-2. The Blues fell behind 4-0 before rallying with goals from Jordan Kyrou and Vladimir Tarasenko. Kirill Kaprizov had a hat trick for Minnesota including an empty net goal and Joel Eriksson added two more goals. The series is now tied at one win apiece with Game 3 coming up Friday night at Enterprise Center at 8:30 pm.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#The Blues#Hockey#Sports
Yardbarker

Wild even series with Blues behind Kirill Kaprizov hat trick

Kirill Kaprizov's hat trick led the Minnesota Wild to a runaway 6-2 victory in Game 2 of their best-of-seven series against the St. Louis Blues. The win evens the series 1-1 going into Game 3 Friday night in St. Louis. Kaprizov scored with less than a minute left in the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
44K+
Followers
37K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy