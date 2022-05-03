Blues dominate Wild, winning 4-0, Perron hat trick, Husso shutout

The Minnesota Wild’s offense exploded in Game 2 against the St. Louis Blues. The scoring didn’t start quite as early but when it did, it didn’t stop. The Wild started their scoring spree halfway through the first period and kept it going until the end, by that time they were up 3-0. Going into the second, they had to be careful with the Blues who were the best second-period team in the NHL during the regular season. The Wild added another goal early in the period to extend their lead to 4-0 and fought hard to keep it that way.

