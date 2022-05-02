ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney & Maude Apatow Attend First Met Gala, Along With Jacob Elordi

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuphoria stars Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow make their debut at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 2) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This is the first time...

