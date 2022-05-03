ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One shot and killed in Pasadena, police alerted by new 'ShotSpotter'

By Matthew Rodriguez
 3 days ago

Shooting leaves one dead in Pasadena; Authorities alerted by "ShotSpotter" gunfire detection system 00:51

Pasadena police have launched an investigation into a shooting that killed one person after they were alerted by a new gunfire locator service.

Police were also alerted by a 911 call.

Pasadena Police Department activated their "ShotSpotter" system in early February and it is designed to help law enforcement pinpoint where a gunshot was fired.

It was not immediately known if the victim died at the scene or at the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Santa Ana police arrest woman for 1996 cold case

After almost 30 years, Santa Ana police arrested a Texas woman for the 1996 killing of her former boyfriend.  On Jan. 4, 1996, the Santa Ana Police Department found Christopher Harvey dead in his apartment off 2205 N. Broadway Street after a caller said a Black man had forced his way into Harvey's home and stabbed him multiple times. During the police's initial investigation, for 15 minutes neighbors said that they could hear a loud argument inside the apartment Harvey shared with his then-girlfriend Jade Benning. However, the case eventually went cold.The case heated back up again in January 2020, when an anonymous letter implicated Benning in the murder of her former boyfriend. In the time since Harvey's death, Benning had moved to Las Vegas in 2001 and eventually to Austin. According to police, after reopening the case, detectives found sufficient evidence to put out a $1 million warrant for Benning. She was arrested by U.S. Marshalls and Santa Ana police detectives on Tuesday at about 2:20 p.m.
SANTA ANA, CA
Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Man Who Brutally Murdered Monrovia Couple Killed in Prison

A state prison inmate serving a life sentence for brutally stabbing an elderly Monrovia couple to death in 2003 has died, and prison officials suspect his cell mate -- also a convicted murder -- of killing him, authorities said Sunday. At approximately 2:05 a.m. Saturday, officials at Kern Valley State...
MONROVIA, CA
Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
