One shot and killed in Pasadena, police alerted by new 'ShotSpotter'

Pasadena police have launched an investigation into a shooting that killed one person after they were alerted by a new gunfire locator service.

Police were also alerted by a 911 call.

Pasadena Police Department activated their "ShotSpotter" system in early February and it is designed to help law enforcement pinpoint where a gunshot was fired.

It was not immediately known if the victim died at the scene or at the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.