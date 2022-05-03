One shot and killed in Pasadena, police alerted by new 'ShotSpotter'
Pasadena police have launched an investigation into a shooting that killed one person after they were alerted by a new gunfire locator service.
Police were also alerted by a 911 call.
Pasadena Police Department activated their "ShotSpotter" system in early February and it is designed to help law enforcement pinpoint where a gunshot was fired.
It was not immediately known if the victim died at the scene or at the hospital.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
