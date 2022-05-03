Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Hempstead and Nevada Counties Until 4:00am

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An Arkansas farmer’s video of a damaging storm rolling into the area Saturday night has gone viral, not just because of the images, but his reaction. The 14 seconds of heart-pounding video captured the moments and urgency of Casey Skarda, briefly trapped in his truck, spotting a possible tornado. “Oh my God, I’m […]
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A tornado reportedly struck near Little Rock, Arkansas, on Monday as a storm system swept through the region, damaging homes and trees while knocking out power to thousands of customers. According to CNN, the National Weather Service tweeted shortly after 8 p.m. CDT that a...
Just over 31 years after the historic deadly F5 tornado ripped through Andover, another twister touched down and destroyed more than 1,000 buildings as severe weather rampaged through the nation’s heartland. Days after a powerful tornado tore through Andover, Kansas, residents have begun to pick up the pieces, and...
The population of just over 7,000 became embattled with the severe weather once again Wednesday evening, delivering massive damage to the area. The community of Seminole, Oklahoma, has been ripped apart by two tornado events in three days, including a multitornado outbreak Wednesday evening, leading to massive structural damage and power outage in the city.
MONROE, Okla. — "I know we've had damage but it could've been so much worse than it actually was," Loretta Turner said. "The good lord was taking care of us." 40/29 has confirmed a tornado caused damage in Le Flore County, Oklahoma Monday afternoon. The tornado was observed on...
Did you know there is an official contest on the best drinking water in the state of Arkansas? There is and it is and the results are in. There is a yearly contest that takes place in the state of Arkansas. According to a press release, the process started earlier in the year. Arkansas is divided into eight districts and back in February water suppliers in each of the districts participated in the contest. The winners of each district then went on to the state level of the contest.
The Storm Prediction Center says the next 24 to 36 hours could be rather bumpy for many parts of Louisiana. An active storm system is expected to push through the nation's midsection during the day today. That system will influence the weather in South Louisiana, especially later tonight. As of...
SEMINOLE, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A storm system spawned several tornadoes that whipped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, causing damage to at least one school, a marijuana farm and other structures. There were no reports of serious injuries following the Wednesday night tornadoes, but the system was causing flooding...
As a procession of disturbances continues to track across the central United States, many rounds of severe thunderstorms and heavy rain will pound sections of the Plains, Midwest, and South throughout the rest of the week. This week's storms might bring tornadoes, some of which could be powerful, as well...
WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Shelley and Darrell Barron keep their phones at an arm’s reach. Shelley reads out loud a text she sent to her son in October 2021, “I love you and miss you. I hope one day you understand that.” On the other side of the line, silence. “Waiting by the phone […]
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Two bridges in Steuben County are set to close for a period of time starting next week. The bridge on County Route 9, Twelve Mile Creek Road, crossing Twelve Mile Creek in the Town of Prattsburgh will be closed to all through traffic starting Monday, May 9. The bridge is located […]
