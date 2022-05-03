ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Hempstead and Nevada Counties Until 4:00am

By Bren Yocom
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 174 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR THE...

WREG

‘I’m in a tornado!’: Arkansas farmer catches viral video of storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An Arkansas farmer’s video of a damaging storm rolling into the area Saturday night has gone viral, not just because of the images, but his reaction. The 14 seconds of heart-pounding video captured the moments and urgency of Casey Skarda, briefly trapped in his truck, spotting a possible tornado. “Oh my God, I’m […]
MEMPHIS, TN
AccuWeather

Second tornado event of week ravages Oklahoma town

The population of just over 7,000 became embattled with the severe weather once again Wednesday evening, delivering massive damage to the area. The community of Seminole, Oklahoma, has been ripped apart by two tornado events in three days, including a multitornado outbreak Wednesday evening, leading to massive structural damage and power outage in the city.
SEMINOLE, OK
KHBS

Monroe woman says tornado went right over her Monday

MONROE, Okla. — "I know we've had damage but it could've been so much worse than it actually was," Loretta Turner said. "The good lord was taking care of us." 40/29 has confirmed a tornado caused damage in Le Flore County, Oklahoma Monday afternoon. The tornado was observed on...
MONROE, OK
Power 95.9

These 4 Towns Have The Best Drinking Water in Arkansas, You Might Be Surprised

Did you know there is an official contest on the best drinking water in the state of Arkansas? There is and it is and the results are in. There is a yearly contest that takes place in the state of Arkansas. According to a press release, the process started earlier in the year. Arkansas is divided into eight districts and back in February water suppliers in each of the districts participated in the contest. The winners of each district then went on to the state level of the contest.
ARKANSAS STATE
