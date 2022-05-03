Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Hempstead and Nevada Counties Until 4:00am

Did you know there is an official contest on the best drinking water in the state of Arkansas? There is and it is and the results are in. There is a yearly contest that takes place in the state of Arkansas. According to a press release, the process started earlier in the year. Arkansas is divided into eight districts and back in February water suppliers in each of the districts participated in the contest. The winners of each district then went on to the state level of the contest.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO