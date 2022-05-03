Tacoma police arrest man suspected of hitting officers with a stolen car

TACOMA, Wash. — Two Tacoma officers are recovering at home after a suspected vehicle thief hit them on Sunday, the Tacoma Police Department confirmed.

The officers were injured during a call in the 1800 block of South Mason Street, where a vehicle was spotted after it was reported stolen.

Law enforcement said the officers spotted a man and woman spray-painting the SUV a different color.

While talking with the couple, police asked them to put their “aggressive” dog away.

“They put the dog in the car and both jumped in the car,” said Wendy Haddow, spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department.

When the officers tried to detain them, police said the driver threw the SUV in reverse while the door was open, hit both officers and knocked one of them to the ground, although the car had enough room to go forward.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

“He elected to put it in reverse, go backwards quickly, struck both officers with the open car door and drove away,” Haddow said.

The officers were taken to the hospital after the SUV sped away, police said. The 46-year-old male officer broke a bone in the incident and the 29-year-old female officer had minor injuries.

Neighbor AJ Dilworth says he saw the incident unfold.

“It’s scary. Honestly, it’s like, where does it stop? Where do we go from here?,” Dilworth said. “It could’ve been a deadly situation,” he said.

On Sunday night, the SUV was recovered in the 1400 block of East 25th Street and impounded.

At around 1 p.m. on May 3, officers located the man and attempted to stop him in the 3400 block of East Portland Avenue.

When the stop was initiated, the man fled in a stolen pickup truck and Tacoma officers pursued the truck.

Officers were able to end the truck pursuit with a defensive maneuver on Taylor Way East near 54th Avenue East, but the man took off on foot.

After another short pursuit, the 23-year-old man was taken into custody.

The man will be charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding, resisting arrest and two counts of assault.

©2022 Cox Media Group