I really can't believe I'm having to say this but, Texas Tech Baseball is good. I know, I know, the Red Raiders probably won't host a regional. They definitely won't be a top-eight national seed, but they are a long way from a bad baseball team. The latest NCAA Tournament projection from d1baseball.com has the Red Raiders as a two-seed in the Coral Gables Regional.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO