Movies

‘Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery’ With Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Sean Fennessey

By Bill Simmons
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ringer’s Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Sean Fennessey...

www.theringer.com

The Ringer

NBA Playoff Character Awards With Chris Ryan and Tyler Parker, Jackie MacMullan on Celts-Bucks, and Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Chris Ryan and Tyler Parker to discuss Tyler’s five favorite characters in the NBA playoffs (2:21). Then Bill talks with Jackie MacMullan about the Celtics-Bucks Round 2 series currently tied at 1-1, the difficulty of officiating Giannis Antetokounmpo, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka helping his team find their identity, why it is so difficult to predict the series outcome, and more (41:29). Finally Bill is joined by Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam to talk about going on tour for the first time since the pandemic, navigating working as a solo artist while still remaining an integral part of Pearl Jam, why the Utah Jazz haven’t been successful with their roster, Seattle’s grunge scene in the ’90s, rumors of the SuperSonics returning to Seattle, and more (1:18:43).
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
The Ringer

‘Survivor,’ Season 42, Episode 9 With Christian Hubicki

Tyson and Riley are joined by Survivor: David vs. Goliath contestant, Christian Hubicki. They discuss where Hai went wrong, Omar’s strategy, and why Lindsay actually needs Jonathan. Plus, they get into what makes the Jury so hard to predict and how people on the Jury make their vote. Hosts:...
The Ringer

‘Moon Knight’ Finale Recap: The Long Khonshu

Within the first couple of minutes of the Moon Knight finale, Arthur Harrow says his goodbyes to his adversary’s lifeless body, foreshadowing the show’s final twist: “I’m sorry it had to be this way, Marc Spector, Steven Grant, whoever else might be in there. Sometimes we need the cold light of death before we can see reality.”
The Ringer

‘Moon Knight’ Season Finale, Mohamed Diab, and the Obi-Wan Teaser

Step back into the House of Midnight as Joanna and the Midnight Boys take on the season finale of Marvel’s Moon Knight (04:12). They unravel the explosive finale and take a look at what is to come. Joanna then sits down with series director Mohamed Diab to discuss his process throughout the series (53:44). Then everyone rejoins to discuss the latest Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer (67:42).
The Ringer

‘I NEVER LIKED YOU’ and ‘Ranking of Kings’

Justin Charity and Micah Peters open by reviewing Future’s latest album, I NEVER LIKED YOU, and discussing the ALL-CAPS Future era, the Drake influence, and where Future stands as a legacy millennial artist (1:30). They close by discussing Ranking of Kings (39:25). For episode guides, further readings, and recommendations,...
The Ringer

A Scientology Star in the Spotlight

Matt is joined by Seth Abramovitch of The Hollywood Reporter to discuss the recent New Yorker profile on Elisabeth Moss, including its reference to Seth’s article from a few years back and Moss’s involvement with Scientology. Host: Matt Belloni. Guest: Seth Abramovitch. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Theme Song: Devon...
The Ringer

New Jersey Reunion, Atlanta Premiere, and a ‘Summer House’ Wedding

Welcome to The Morally Corrupt Bravo Show, where Rachel Lindsay will be joined every Friday by your favorite Ringer podcasters to talk everything and anything Bravo. The show begins with a group breakdown of this week’s Bravo news and gossip (03:50), before Rachel and Callie Curry discuss the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion Part 1 (18:30). Then, Rachel and Chelsea Stark-Jones chat about the newest season of Real Housewives of Atlanta (44:30), and finally Rachel is joined by Juliet Litman and Jodi Walker to examine the long-awaited Summer House wedding (60:47).
The Ringer

‘Atlanta’ Season 3, Episode 8

Van Lathan and Charles Holmes dive into the eighth episode of Atlanta Season 3, “New Jazz.” They breakdown Paper Boi’s drug trip, the surprise actor cameo, and what the episode is saying about the Black celebrity. Hosts: Van Lathan and Charles Holmes. Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman. Associate...
The Ringer

‘60 Songs’ Is Back, and It’s Finally Time to Talk About Britney Spears

Grunge. Wu-Tang Clan. Radiohead. “Wonderwall.” The music of the ’90s was as exciting as it was diverse. But what does it say about the era—and why does it still matter? 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s is back for 30 more episodes to try to answer those questions. Join Ringer music writer and ’90s survivor Rob Harvilla as he treks through the soundtrack of his youth, one song (and embarrassing anecdote) at a time. Follow and listen for free exclusively on Spotify. In Episode 61 of 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s—yep, you read that right—we’re breaking down Britney Spears’s “... Baby One More Time.”
The Ringer

The ‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer Doubles Down on the Game of Thrones

For the first time in more than three years, I actually want to revisit Westeros. That’s the thought I had after watching the new trailer for House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones spinoff series that will premiere August 21. HBO dropped the first teaser for the show back in October, but on Thursday we got our first real trailer:
The Ringer

The ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ and ‘House of Dragon’ Trailers

Chris and Andy talk about the Obi-Wan Kenobi and House of Dragon trailers that dropped this week and whether event-izing TV is the only way to get people to watch it (1:00). Then they talk about the different energies coming from this season of Atlanta so far (25:18), before Andy is joined by Belle and Sebastian frontman Stuart Murdoch to talk about their new album, A Bit of Previous (43:43).
