Seaman Pleads Guilty To Fatal Stabbing Aboard LA-Bound Container Ship
By City News Service
NBC Los Angeles
4 days ago
A Philippines national who fatally stabbed a fellow crewmember on a container ship en route from Shanghai to Los Angeles pleaded guilty Monday to a federal criminal charge. Michael Monegro, 43, entered his plea to one federal count of committing an act of violence against a person onboard a ship that...
An Ohio man who was restrained in his seat with tape after groping and assaulting flight attendants during a Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Miami last year has been sentenced by a federal judge to 60 days in prison. Maxwell Berry, 23, also was sentenced by U.S. District Judge...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
This is the surreal moment 21 migrants were found concealed inside two wooden crates during a traffic stop in Texas. The shocking findings took place April 6 when state troopers and U.S. Border Patrol agents pulled over a pickup truck and disrupted the human smuggling attempt in Laredo. Footage released...
Casey White and Vicky White(Photos: US Marshals) The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) has released new information about Alabama fugitives Casey White and Vicky White. Casey White escaped from the Lauderdale County Jail on April 29, 2022, assisted by a correctional officer named Vicky White.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
Three Americans were found dead at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas and a fourth has been hospitalized, officials said. Bahamas Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper said in a statement on Twitter that police are investigating the situation, but noted that "foul play is not suspected." Police at the George...
The death of a three-year-old girl last fall during an apparent exorcism at a backroom San Jose church has been officially ruled a homicide, according to the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office. Authorities say the girl died during an exorcism-type ceremony performed by the girl's family, who believed she...
Authorities broke up at least three large street takeovers and impounded vehicle Thursday night in the north San Fernando Valley and Compton. Officers were called at 9:10 p.m. to Roscoe Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon Avenue in the Sun Valley-North Hollywood area. A large crowd of spectators blocked the intersection Thursday night as drivers attempted to perform stunts.
The key suspect in last week's kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby boy in San Jose had previously been deported to El Salvador three times, NBC Bay Area has learned. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told NBC Bay Area that 43-year-old Yesenia Ramirez had been deported once in 2018 and twice in 2019. She spent 10 days in a Texas jail in 2019 for illegal entry into the United States, ICE said.
The death and destruction happening right now in the city of Mariupol is heartbreaking for Vlada Mykhailneko because it's her hometown. She and her husband Mykola escaped the violence and are safe in Southern California, thanks to a friend. "I can't believe that my city is destroyed," she said. "Everything...
Family and friends are heartbroken after an innocent bystander was shot and killed at an Anaheim Cinco de Mayo festival on Sunday, as they mourn the loss of a man who worked hard to help his loved ones. "Gil came over here, he started coming around a lot," Fabiola Soto...
