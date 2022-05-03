Shuttle hurdle relay leads PCM boys track at EBF

Gavin Fenton (ScottFairbairn)

EDDYVILLE — The PCM boys track and field team placed second in the shuttle hurdle relay on Tuesday during a meet hosted by Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.

The Mustangs were shut out of the win column on the day and finished with 31 points in seventh place.

PCM had two third-place finishes and collected six top-five individual tallies.

The shuttle hurdle relay team included Griffin Olson, Gavin Fenton, Gavin Van Gorp and Joel Greiner and the Mustangs were second in 1 minute, 9.22 seconds.

Ben Buys (ScottFairbairn)

The Mustangs were third twice. Ben Buys placed third in the discus with a throw of 121 feet, 11 inches. Jacob Wendt took third in the 200 in 25.77 seconds.

Van Gorp had the next best finish as he was fourth in the 400 hurdles. His time was clocked in 1:04.08.

Buys and Sawyer Bouwkamp also placed fifth in the shot put and high jump, respectively. Buys’ best throw was marked at 38-4 1/2 and Bouwkamp hit 5-6 1/2 in the high jump.