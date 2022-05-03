ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddyville, IA

C-M boys track places sixth at EBF

By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LebCO_0fRAcDZY00
Justin Myers (Hillarie Koenig)

EDDYVILLE — Justin Myers grabbed the only win and Colfax-Mingo was limited to three top-three finishes during a track and field meet hosted by Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Tuesday.

The Tigerhawks finished sixth in the large-school division with 59 points.

Pella Christian won the meet with 143 points. East Marshall (107), Knoxville (89), EBF (81), Davis County (78), Colfax-Mingo (59) and PCM (31) rounded out the seven-team field.

Myers won the 400-meter hurdles in a time of 1 minute, 0.92 seconds. He also was fourth in the 110 high hurdles in 18.05.

The Tigerhawks’ next best finishes came from Xavier Woods. He was third in the 110 high hurdles in 17.86 and third in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 8 1/2 inches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2flJO7_0fRAcDZY00
Xavier Woods (Hillarie Koenig)

Colfax-Mingo piled up a ton of individual fourths and fifths.

Grant Alexander was fourth in both the shot put (38-8 1/2) and discus (111-8) and Carter Gibson placed fourth in the 400 with a time of 54.81.

The fifth-place individual finishes came from Seth Johnson (25.84) in the 200, Harrison Rhone (12:04.03) in the 3,200 and Brandon Kite (17-3 1/2) in the long jump.

Coleman Craig gave the Tigerhawks double points in the 3,200 as he was sixth in 12:16.59.

Comments / 0

Related
Newton Daily News

Annee’s four goals power Newton boys past Pella Christian

Bryar Annee scored two goals and registered four points in 17 games last season for Newton’s boys soccer team. He bettered both of those numbers in one single game for the Cardinals on Tuesday. And it was Annee’s four goals and one assist that powered Newton past Pella Christian, 6-0, during a Little Hawkeye Conference matchup at H.A. Lynn Stadium.
NEWTON, IA
Sioux City Journal

Track roundup: KPWC sweeps Western Valley Conference titles

SLOAN, Iowa — The Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central co-op track and field teams swept the Western Valley Conference boys and girls championships on Tuesday at Westwood High School. In the girls competition, the KPWC team won with 168.33 points while Ridge View placed second with 129.33 points. Lawton-Bronson placed third, scoring...
SLOAN, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, IA
City
Eddyville, IA
Eddyville, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Newton Daily News

L-S boys golf takes second in home triangular

LYNNVILLE — Lynnville-Sully’s boys golf team shot a season-best nine-hole round and two Hawks carded career-best scores during a boys triangular at Diamond Trail Golf Club on Thursday. The Hawks’ season-best 184 was not enough though as Iowa Valley had the top two finishers and shot a 163...
LYNNVILLE, IA
The Albany Herald

Sherwood Christian wins girls track and field state title behind high-point winner Ellie Jane Wright

The Sherwood Christian Academy Eagles won the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools' state championship for girls track and field from April 22-23. The Eagles, led by head coach James Byrd, got a huge performance from Ellie Jane Wright, who finished the meet as the highest scoring individual D-I woman and was awarded the High Point Earner Award.
GEORGIA STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Seymour Invite sees great track & field performances

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - We were treated to great weather for the annual Seymour Invite on the high school track and field circuit on Thursday. Check out the best highlights from the action in the video above.
SEYMOUR, WI
Newton Daily News

Newton Daily News

Newton, IA
578
Followers
146
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Newton Daily News

Comments / 0

Community Policy