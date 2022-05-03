C-M boys track places sixth at EBF

Justin Myers (Hillarie Koenig)

EDDYVILLE — Justin Myers grabbed the only win and Colfax-Mingo was limited to three top-three finishes during a track and field meet hosted by Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Tuesday.

The Tigerhawks finished sixth in the large-school division with 59 points.

Pella Christian won the meet with 143 points. East Marshall (107), Knoxville (89), EBF (81), Davis County (78), Colfax-Mingo (59) and PCM (31) rounded out the seven-team field.

Myers won the 400-meter hurdles in a time of 1 minute, 0.92 seconds. He also was fourth in the 110 high hurdles in 18.05.

The Tigerhawks’ next best finishes came from Xavier Woods. He was third in the 110 high hurdles in 17.86 and third in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 8 1/2 inches.

Xavier Woods (Hillarie Koenig)

Colfax-Mingo piled up a ton of individual fourths and fifths.

Grant Alexander was fourth in both the shot put (38-8 1/2) and discus (111-8) and Carter Gibson placed fourth in the 400 with a time of 54.81.

The fifth-place individual finishes came from Seth Johnson (25.84) in the 200, Harrison Rhone (12:04.03) in the 3,200 and Brandon Kite (17-3 1/2) in the long jump.

Coleman Craig gave the Tigerhawks double points in the 3,200 as he was sixth in 12:16.59.