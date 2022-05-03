ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Man who was arrested after leading officers on pursuit from Mesa to Phoenix identified

By Dani Birzer
AZFamily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a pursuit from Mesa to Phoenix Friday afternoon has been identified by police. According to court documents, bystanders told police Brandon Smith, 30, was passed out in his car on Friday around 1:30 p.m. near Cave Creek...

www.azfamily.com

Comments

hogan
3d ago

let's go Brandon? lmfao. and buy the way the cops should've done a better job at boxing him in. I personally think they let him get away.. and see it all the time with law enforcement. they like the chase. and it is putting the public in danger.

Reply
2
