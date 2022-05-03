ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Yo! MTV Raps' Announces Return With New Trailer

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYo! MTV Raps is making a return thanks to a revamp of the iconic hip-hop TV show coming to Paramount+ later this month. Paramount+ has released an official trailer of the rebooted version. The trailer revealed the new version will be hosted by battle rapper Conceited and DJ...

Benzino Says 50 Cent “Crossed a Line” by Offering Coi Leray a TV Role

Benzino has found that someone else has crossed a line. After saying Shauna Brooks did the same, and threatening her, Benzino is back to once again attack 50 Cent. In the middle of Benzino’s beef with his daughter Coi Leray, 50 Cent offered Leray a chance to star in one of his TV shows, which elated the young star. “GLG!!!! LETS GOOOOOOO” Coi Leray wrote.
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Ice Cube + More To Star In The D.O.C. Documentary

A documentary about rap legend The D.O.C. is premiering this summer, and it promises a heavyweight cast of Hip Hop stars. Directed by David Caplan, the aptly-titled The DOC chronicles the life and career of Tracy Lynn Curry, who rose to fame in the late ’80s and early ’90s as a platinum-selling rapper, songwriter for N.W.A, Dr. Dre, Eazy-E and others, and co-founder of Death Row Records.
D’Angelo Returned To The Stage For The First Time Since Verzuz At Netflix Is A Joke Festival

Click here to read the full article. D’Angelo is slowly but surely returning to the spotlight. The neo-soul crooner took the stage as a surprise guest during Dave Chappelle’s set at the inaugural Netflix Is A Joke festival. On Saturday (April 30) in front of a sold-out crowd at the Hollywood Bowl, the Brown Sugar singer performed a special electric guitar solo to Sly and The Family Stone’s 1973 tune, “Babies Makin’ Babies.” The last fans saw of him was his Verzuz performance held at the Apollo Theater, billed as D’Angelo And Friends. The special Vezuz event included appearances from H.E.R., Redman, Method...
Did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Just Get Married in His New ‘D.M.B.’ Music Video?

If you’re lucky enough to date—let alone have a child with—Rihanna, dedicating a music video to pay homage to your epic romance is the least you can do. And that’s exactly what A$AP Rocky did. With the release of his new single “D.M.B.” (short for dats mah bish), the Harlem-born rapper debuted accompanying visuals starring his superstar girlfriend as they romp around New York together, dressed to the nines and so in love.
Kenya Moore Just Introduced Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton to a Special Guy in Her Life

The Season 14 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is just days away, but lucky for you, Bravo Insider is here to give you a first look at the May 1 episode. The first look has it all, as we get an inside glimpse of what Kenya Moore's Dancing with the Stars rehearsals were like, and Kenya spills the tea to Kandi Burruss and newly minted peach holder Marlo Hampton about her special bond with dance pro Brandon Armstrong.
Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Rihanna Shut Down the 2022 Met Gala Without Even Showing Up

The theme for this year’s Met Gala was In America: An Anthology of Fashion, and emphasized “Gilded Glamour.” Rihanna – now in her third trimester of pregnancy – shut down The Met without even stepping foot onto the red carpet. Her presence was felt via her image being immortalized as a marble statue for the event.
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Travis Barker Is Unrecognizable Without His Tattoos! Check Out These Before And After Pics

We know it’s only been just over a year since they officially started dating, but we can’t think of Travis Barker without 43-year-old fiancée Kourtney Kardashian by his side. But one other thing we can’t imagine the Blink 182 drummer without is his tattoos – so imagine our shock when a throwback picture of the 46-year-old musician resurfaced online without his now signature body art! We almost had to do a double take!
Chris Rock's Brother Challenges Will Smith To Boxing Fight: 'I'll Let The Hands Do The Talking'

Chris Rock’s younger brother Kenny has a bone to pick with Will Smith over his notorious Oscars slap. The younger brother of the esteemed comedian has reportedly signed a Celebrity Boxing deal with Damon Feldman for a fight in Florida this summer, but as he told TMZ, an opponent hadn’t been chosen for him yet. In the impromptu interview, Kenny Rock said he “should” get in the ring with the King Richard star.
Charli XCX's "Used To Know Me" Video Is Full Of Extravagant Looks

Charli XCX has the budget. Never one to skimp on her visuals, the pop star’s latest video for Crash party anthem “Used To Know Me” channels at least eight different, distinct, and completely extravagant looks — from Marie Antoinette-core to sexy nun and ‘80s aerobic instructor. Let’s get into them ahead:
Mariah Carey Sat in a Pool Wearing This Shimmery Red Gown, Because Why Not?

Yes, Mariah Carey just wore a gown while sitting in a pool, and no, we're not kidding! To celebrate the anniversary of her hit album "The Emancipation of Mimi" — which was released back in 2005 — and the success of the remix for "Big Energy" with Latto and DJ Khaled, Carey decided to host an Instagram Live. The singer soaked up these achievements (literally) while casually posing on the stairs of a pool, clad in a striking Tom Ford design covered in sequins. Rather than slipping into a swimsuit, Carey decided to wear an elegant full-length gown, because why not? We'd expect nothing less than full glam from the singer, and she certainly delivered. Carey later posted the full video of herself with the caption, "IG Live!!!! Celebrating The Emancipation of Mimi and Big Energy Remix with the lambily!!! 🐑🐑🐑❤️❤️❤️" (The Lambs are what Carey calls her superfans, in case you weren't aware.) And with that, the icon has set the new rules of pool dressing.
Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
How Did Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Meet?

Since 2019, Megan Thee Stallion has remained on hip-hop and pop culture’s radar. The Houston native consistently topped the Billboard charts with hits like “Big Ole Freak,” “Savage,” and “Body.” Megan also earned her first Grammy (three trophies, to be exact) in 2021, adding to her list of accolades.
