Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the newest film in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, is releasing this week and stands out most for the way director Sam Raimi draws from his background in horror. While he is most certainly not the first filmmaker to jump from the cinema of terror to the world of superheroes, the manner in which he does so in the film elevates the typical Marvel formula into something quite surprising. In watching it, you can see familiar techniques in the way he moves the camera that is reminiscent of his work on 1981’s incredibly inventive The Evil Dead or imagery that feels like it might have been lifted from the gloriously gruesome Drag Me To Hell. With all this in mind, the question bouncing around for audiences is whether the director’s newest work, his first in almost a decade, is really going to be an out-and-out horror film?

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO