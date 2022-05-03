ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, AR

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-02 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bracken by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bracken FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio, including the following counties, in Northern Kentucky, Bracken and Mason. In Southwest Ohio, Brown. * WHEN...Until 645 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 513 PM EDT, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Maysville, Ripley, Aberdeen, Augusta, Higginsport, Decatur, Dover, South Ripley, Stoney Point, Minerva, Redoak, Aa Highway at State Route 19 and Chatham.
BRACKEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Callaway, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Callaway; Osage The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Missouri River near Chamois. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Missouri River near Chamois. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Flood Stage: Lower lying bottom land begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM CDT Friday was 18.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.8 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 7 pm Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Missouri River Chamois 17.0 18.5 16.9 14.7 12.7 11.2 MSG
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hancock, Sandusky, Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Sandusky; Seneca The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Seneca County in northwestern Ohio South central Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Northeastern Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Arcadia, or 7 miles east of Findlay, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Arcadia, Vanlue, New Riegel, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Burgoon, Bascom and Kansas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bedford, Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
County
Carroll County, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Highland FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of western Virginia, including the following county: Highland. * WHEN...Until 1115 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 516 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Monterey... Vanderpool Mustoe... Mcdowell Clover Creek... Hightown Sirons Mill... Possum Trot Liberty... New Hampden Mill Gap... Blue Grass Doe Hill... Head Waters Williamsville... Bolar Palo Alto - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM MST SUNDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR MOHAVE COUNTY ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. * TIMING...Late Saturday morning through Sunday evening. * WIND...Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph will be possible in the watch area. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity levels of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Chowan, Perquimans by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Chowan; Perquimans A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PERQUIMANS AND CENTRAL CHOWAN COUNTIES At 516 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Valhalla, or near Hertford, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Belvidere around 530 PM EDT. Hertford and Winfall around 535 PM EDT. Burgess around 540 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Cisco, Center Hill, Yeopim Station, Beach Springs, Light Nixon Fork and Mavaton. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
CHOWAN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lower Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lower Colorado River Valley; Mojave Desert Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM SATURDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN CLARK COUNTY, THE SPRING MOUNTAINS, THE SHEEP RANGE, LAKE MEAD, THE COLORADO RIVER VALLEY, AND THE MOHAVE DESERT RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM SUNDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN CLARK COUNTY, THE SPRING MOUNTAINS, THE SHEEP RANGE, LAKE MEAD, THE COLORADO RIVER VALLEY, AND THE MOHAVE DESERT RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM SUNDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA AND SOUTHEAST CALIFORNIA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Saturday. a Red Flag Warning has also been issued from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In California...Fire weather zones 226, 227, 228, and 229. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WIND...West to southwest wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph will be possible in the watch area. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity values of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Lorain; Medina; Summit The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Medina County in northeastern Ohio Northern Summit County in northeastern Ohio Lorain County in north central Ohio * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 724 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles north of Lorain to near North Ridgeville to near New London, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cleveland, Akron, Lorain, Elyria, Medina, Willowick, Vermilion, Parma, Lakewood, Cuyahoga Falls, Euclid, Cleveland Heights, Strongsville, Brunswick, Westlake, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Kent, Solon and Avon Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 18:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for east central Ohio...southwestern Pennsylvania...and northern West Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Monroe; Noble; Tuscarawas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR GUERNSEY...NORTHERN MONROE...CARROLL...SOUTHEASTERN TUSCARAWAS EASTERN NOBLE...HARRISON...JEFFERSON...SOUTH CENTRAL COLUMBIANA BELMONT...WEST CENTRAL GREENE...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...OHIO MARSHALL...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 647 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Uhrichsville to 6 miles east of Caldwell, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Wheeling, Weirton, Steubenville, New Philadelphia, Moundsville, Martins Ferry, Uhrichsville, St. Clairsville, Bellaire, Barnesville, Wellsville, and Cadiz. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Buckingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 18:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Buckingham A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BUCKINGHAM COUNTY At 629 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Guinea Mills, or near Dillwyn, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Buckingham Dillwyn and Gold Hill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mason, Robertson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. To report flash flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Mason; Robertson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MASON AND ROBERTSON COUNTIES At 515 PM EDT, radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Mount Olivet, Sardis, US Route 62 at State Route 616, US Route 62 at State Route 875, Mitchells Mill, Abigail, Burika, Piqua, Alhambra, Blue Licks Battlefield, Blue Licks Springs, Lowell and Kentontown. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
MASON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. High profile vehicles will be prone to blow over. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may bring reductions to visibility along US-95. Travel restrictions are possible for high profile vehicles. Check with CalTrans and/or NDOT for the latest information on road conditions.
LYON COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette, Indiana, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 18:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southwestern Pennsylvania. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Fayette; Indiana; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Indiana County in west central Pennsylvania Southeastern Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania Northeastern Fayette County in southwestern Pennsylvania * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 656 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Derry, or near Latrobe, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Latrobe, Mount Pleasant, Scottdale, McChesneytown-Loyalhanna, Blairsville, Derry, Lawson Heights, Ligonier, Black Lick, Seven Springs, Calumet-Norvelt, and Everson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Orangeburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR EASTERN BARNWELL...BAMBERG...EAST CENTRAL AIKEN AND SOUTHWESTERN ORANGEBURG COUNTIES At 515 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Denmark, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Barnwell, Bamberg, Denmark, Williston, Blackville, Branchville, Barnwell State Park, Rivers Bridge State Park, Ehrhardt, Springfield, Hilda, Salley, Neeses, Norway, Rowesville, Snelling, Olar, Perry, Kline and Elko. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Blount, Knox, Loudon, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 15:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Blount; Knox; Loudon; Monroe FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT THIS EVENING REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east Tennessee, including the following counties, Blount, Knox, Loudon, Monroe and Sevier. * WHEN...Until 630 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 510 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in poor drainage areas within the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Maryville, Sevierville, Lenoir City, Alcoa, Sweetwater, Loudon, Madisonville, Farragut, Louisville, Plainview, Rockford, Eagleton Village, Halls, Blaine, Vonore, Greenback, Friendsville and Philadelphia. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aiken, Edgefield, Lexington, McCormick, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target Area: Aiken; Edgefield; Lexington; McCormick; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Richmond County in east central Georgia Edgefield County in central South Carolina Southwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina Northern Aiken County in central South Carolina Saluda County in central South Carolina Southeastern McCormick County in central South Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 509 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Johnston to near Aiken State Park, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Aiken, North Augusta, Batesburg-Leesville, Aiken Mall, Belvedere, Clearwater, Edgefield, Saluda, Johnston, Ridge Spring, Clarks Hill Recreation Area, Edgefield County Airport, Hamilton Branch State Park, Citizens Park, USC Aiken, Saluda County Airport, J. Strom Thurmond Dam, Aiken Municipal Airport, Gloverville and Graniteville. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 1 and 44. Interstate 520 in South Carolina between mile markers 20 and 23. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Esmeralda and Nye County Deserts, CNC Dispatch by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Esmeralda and Nye County Deserts, CNC Dispatch; Lincoln County, Ely Dispatch; Nye County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA AND SOUTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA * AFFECTED AREA...In California...Fire weather zones 226, 227, 228, and 229. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WIND...West to southwest wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph will be possible in the watch area. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity values of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ESMERALDA COUNTY, NV

