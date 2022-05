Jerry Seinfeld paid tribute to actress Liz Sheridan, who played his mother on his NBC sitcom “Seinfeld,” after learning of her death on Friday. “Liz was always the sweetest, nicest TV mom a son could wish for. Every time she came on our show it was the coziest feeling for me. So lucky to have known her,” he wrote, along with a photo of them from the set of the hit ’90s series.

