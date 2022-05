OMAHA, Neb. — "It's time for someone else." That's the campaign slogan for U.S. Congressional District 3 candidate David Else. He said Jane Kleeb and other democrats convinced him to throw his hat in the ring for the Democratic primary. Else said he's hopeful voters will look past party lines and choose him as the Democratic nominee to represent Nebraska's countryside.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO