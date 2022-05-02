ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

4748 N Kewanee Avenue #2

bhhschicago.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnbeatable LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Enjoy a quasi-suburban life in the bustling urban Chicago (drum roll please)! This fantabulous 2-levels, 3-bed plus bonus room, 2-bath Duplex-Up with incredible natural light and modern floors throughout lives like a single-family home!...

www.bhhschicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

City of Chicago issues 'Chicagwa' water in a can at total cost of $125,000

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A curious thing happened Tuesday – the City of Chicago came out with an offering of city tap water in a can, called "Chicagwa." Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced plans Tuesday for the new branding campaign to promote the city's water quality. It is a limited edition of cans featuring different designs by local artists. "What we've done in investments that we've made is really step up our ability to deliver clean, safe drinking water to Chicagoans and our regional partners for decades to come," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The Chicagwa can run features six different designs. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Mayor Blames Whole Foods’ Prices For Englewood Store Failure, Pledges To Replace It

ENGLEWOOD — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is vowing to bring another grocery store to Englewood as Whole Foods Market closes one of its only South Side locations. Whole Foods Market announced Friday the company will close the DePaul University shop and the Englewood store at 832 W. 63rd St., which opened less than six years ago as part of a pledge to bring more fresh food options to a food desert. Six stores are closing across the country, company officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Real Estate
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
WGN News

Lightfoot announces $33.5M in Chicago Recovery Plan Community Development Grant awards

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a grant award through the city’s Recovery Plan Community Development program. The program is designed to assist business owners with building costs such as storefront upgrades, construction, or renovation. The deadline for the first round of grant applications was January 31, 2022 while the second-round deadline was March […]
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Illinois is Home to One of America’s Best Seafood Restaurants

If the only seafood you know is Long John Silver or Red Lobster, you've really been missing out. Although those cheddar biscuits are pretty amazing. Best Seafood Restaurants in the U.S. Other than some menu items, one thing most of the highest-rated seafood restaurants have in common is that they...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Stunt drivers say if city wants mayhem car stunt meetups to stop, they want a designated space

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Newly-released video shows the scene from inside a ring of fire during a car stunt show on Lower Wacker Drive over the weekend. It is all part of dangerous driving stunts playing out downtown and in many other parts of the city. But CBS 2's Sabrina Franza talked with some drivers who say they have a solution. On the underground thoroughfares of downtown Chicago such as Lower Wacker Drive, drivers doing donuts and screeching for sport are nothing new. Lower Wacker Drive was the scene of a sideshow early this past Sunday morning, in which some of the spectators...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Albany Park#Housing List#Washer#I90 I94#O Hare#Xsport Fitness#Realtor
CBS Chicago

Southwest Side neighbors say they're plagued with car stunt rallies weekend after weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- New video shows a car slamming into a man as he watches car stunts in a parking lot on the Southwest Side this past weekend – in just the latest car crew chaos across the city. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Monday night, people who live in that section of Chicago have been complaining for quite some time about the dangerous stunts. Tire marks in the Ford City Mall parking lot at 76th Street and Cicero Avenue serve as proof of what people in the area say is an ongoing nuisance. They see huge crowds and...
CHICAGO, IL
thetrace.org

Chicago Police ‘Crews’ Linked to Outsized Share of Shootings

NEW from THE TRACE: The NYPD is tracking possible shooters in a secret new database. Advocates worry it might include innocent people. For nearly a decade, the New York Police Department’s gang database spurred controversy, with critics contending that it used flimsy evidence to target people of color, leading the city to conduct an internal probe. Now, our reporting reveals, the NYPD is using another list made up of people the department believes are involved in recent gun violence, but sources familiar with the criteria said that people simply present at shootings could be included. Neither the NYPD nor the Mayor’s Office have announced the list’s creation, nor has the media reported on it. But two law enforcement supervisors with direct knowledge of the list confirmed that it exists. Chip Brownlee has that story with WNYC’s Ann Givens, in partnership with Gothamist.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CBS Chicago

Bridgeport homeowner stuck with $40K bill after city denies damage claim from water main flooding

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With any hope, we're finally moving out of Chicago's winter, but that just means moving into its other season: construction. Summer is always busy with projects, and this next story's about one that happened in Bridgeport last year.Homeowner Steve Balser told CBS 2 that work by city crews flooded his basement and cost him thousands.Chicago's Department of Law denies that, but almost a year later, Balser's not done fighting. On a sunny day in May of last year, Chicago Water Department crews started digging up the street next to Balser's home in Bridgeport."It was an improvement to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Could safety on CTA become a political issue? Mayor Lightfoot says no

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Safety on the Chicago Transit Authority system is taking a front row in Chicago's mayoral race. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Monday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot is acknowledging more needs to be done. The mayor also said crime on the CTA is not a political issue – but one of her opponents is trying to make it one. "The CTA is a lifeblood of the city – whether it's the bus lines, whether it's the train lines – we've got to do a better job," Mayor Lightfoot said. The mayor's remarks amounted to a...
CHICAGO, IL
Jennifer Geer

What's the deal with all the gnats, Chicago?

Your answers on how to repel them, and do we know why there are so many this year?. (CHICAGO) Social media has been abuzz with reports of gnat swarms in Chicago, especially near the lakefront. One Twitter user posted, "I'm abandoning Chicago the gnats have won."
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy