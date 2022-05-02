4748 N Kewanee Avenue #2

NEW from THE TRACE: The NYPD is tracking possible shooters in a secret new database. Advocates worry it might include innocent people. For nearly a decade, the New York Police Department’s gang database spurred controversy, with critics contending that it used flimsy evidence to target people of color, leading the city to conduct an internal probe. Now, our reporting reveals, the NYPD is using another list made up of people the department believes are involved in recent gun violence, but sources familiar with the criteria said that people simply present at shootings could be included. Neither the NYPD nor the Mayor’s Office have announced the list’s creation, nor has the media reported on it. But two law enforcement supervisors with direct knowledge of the list confirmed that it exists. Chip Brownlee has that story with WNYC’s Ann Givens, in partnership with Gothamist.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO