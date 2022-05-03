ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Asian shares slip ahead of Fed interest rate decision

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MYy2v_0fRAUIcp00
1 of 5

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Wednesday, with markets in China, Japan and some other markets still closed for holidays.

Hong Kong and Seoul fell more than 1% and oil prices were higher.

On Tuesday, stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street as investors waited for Wednesday’s decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates.

The Fed is expected to raise its benchmark rate by twice the usual amount this week as it steps up its fight against inflation, which is at a four-decade high. It has already raised its key overnight rate once, the first such increase since 2018, and Wall Street is expecting several big increases over the coming months.

“All eyes are peering toward the FOMC meeting and a rate hike is an absolute given,” Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities, said in a commentary.

Market players might pick up bargains on the assumption that the rate increase has already been taken into account. But he added that “this excludes the on-going shock to consumers and particularly mortgage holders that will reverberate in an accelerating fashion throughout the economy. This ‘pain’ process will likely continue for the next one to three years in the real world”

Central banks in many countries are raising rates as inflation squeezes businesses and consumers. To counter that, regulators are raising costs for borrowing that had dipped to record lows during the pandemic.

But higher prices on everything from food to gas and clothing and on borrowing will likely slow consumer spending, crimping economic growth.

Weighing on all markets are the uncertainties brought by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian forces began storming a steel mill containing the last pocket of resistance in Ukraine’s besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders said Tuesday, just as more than 100 civilians evacuated from the bombed-out plant reached relative safety in Ukrainian held territory.

Wall Street advanced Tuesday on hopes that the Fed won’t shock the markets with more aggressive monetary tightening plans than expected. Investors will be watching to see how Fed Chair Jerome Powell frames the future outlook, analysts said.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.1% to 20,864.95 while the Kospi in Seoul lost 1.5% to 2,678.95. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged just 2 points lower to 7,314.00. Taiwan’s benchmark rose and most other regional markets were closed.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 ended 0.5% higher at 4,175.48. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% to 33,128.79 and the Nasdaq inched up 0.2% to 12,563.76.

Smaller company stocks outpaced the broader market. The Russell 2000 added 0.9% to 1,898.86.

Banks and other financial stocks helped lift the market. Energy stocks also made solid gains following encouraging quarterly earnings reports from several oil and gas companies. Retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending lagged the broader market.

Bond yields were mixed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.97% from 2.99% late Monday. Treasury yields have been generally rising all year as investors prepare for higher interest rates, which will make borrowing money more expensive.

Investors have been closely reviewing the latest round of company earnings to get more details on how inflation is impacting business and consumer activity.

They also are getting some updates on the labor market, which was slow to recover from the pandemic initially, but has grown stronger. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday that employers posted a record 11.5 million job openings in March, meaning the United States now has an unprecedented two job openings for every person who is unemployed.

On Friday, the Labor Department is expected to report that the economy generated another 396,000 new jobs in April, according FactSet. That would mark an unprecedented 12th straight month that hiring has come in at roughly 400,000 or more.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 99 cents to $103.40 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gave up $2.76 on Tuesday.

Brent crude oil, the basis for pricing international oils, gained 92 cents to $105.89 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 130.12 Japanese yen from 130.11 yen late Tuesday. The euro climbed to $1.0525 from $1.0522.

___

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed.

Comments / 1

Related
International Business Times

Stocks Stumble On New Growth Fears, Dollar Extends Rally

Stocks fell again on Monday and the dollar rocketed to a new two-decade high as worries about higher interest rates and a tightened lockdown in Shanghai deepened investors' fears that the global economy is headed for a slowdown. After a bruising session on Friday in which U.S. stocks sold off...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
CNBC

U.S. dollar touches 20-year high as markets shun risk

The U.S. dollar reached a new 20-year high on Monday as risk-off sentiment stemming in part from concerns over the Federal Reserve's ability to combat high inflation boosted the greenback's safe-haven appeal. The dollar has risen for five straight weeks as U.S. Treasury yields have climbed on expectations the Fed...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Interest Rates#Technology Stocks#Stock#Consumer Price Index#Asian#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Acy Securities
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Dollar Index Slips From 20-Year High, Fed Rate Path in Focus

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies on Friday after two volatile days as investors focused on how aggressive the Federal Reserve might be in hiking rates as it tackles rising inflation. The dollar index hit a 20-year high overnight on safe-haven demand, following Thursday's...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

No Place To Hide: Dollar's Surge Cuts Across Markets

"Our currency, your problem," were the words of a former U.S. Treasury secretary in 1971 to other finance ministers aghast at the dollar's surge. More than 50 years on, relentless dollar strength is again leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The U.S. currency vaulted to two-decade highs this...
MARKETS
Reuters

South Africa's rand firms after mixed U.S. jobs data

JOHANNESBURG, May 6 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed a tad on Friday as the dollar fell after a mixed bag of signals from U.S. jobs data left investors guessing on the course of interest rate hikes amid surging inflation. At 1505 GMT, the rand was trading at 15.9400 against...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

U.S. Yields Ease After Hitting 3-1/2 Year Highs on Rate Hike Jitters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury yields eased on Monday after the benchmark 10-year note hit fresh 3-1/2 year highs as inflation fears continued to roil markets and traders awaited consumer price data and the auction of $103 billion in new government debt later this week. Ten-year Treasury yields fell 4.1...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

886K+
Followers
432K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy