Fremont, CA

Fremont police looking for missing 15-year-old girl last seen at 7-Eleven

By KTVU staff
KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFREMONT, Calif. - Fremont Police Department issued an advisory Monday for a missing 15-year-old-girl who was last seen on Wednesday. Police said Magaly Belen Flores Marquez, was last seen at the...

www.ktvu.com

KRON4 News

Missing Fremont teen found

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A 15-year-old Fremont girl has been reunited with her family, according to a tweet from the Fremont Police Department. “Missing Person Magaly Belen Flores Marquez has been located safely and reunited with her family,” the tweet, sent midday Tuesday, stated. She had been missing since April 27 and police were asking […]
FREMONT, CA
