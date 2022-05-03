ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian reveals she ‘lost 16lbs on strict diet’ to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress at Met Gala with Pete Davidson

By Caitlyn Hitt
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

KIM Kardashian reveals she went to great lengths to ensure she fit into her Met Gala dress ahead of Monday's event.

The reality star stepped out in Marilyn Monroe's gown, which she famously wore as she sang Happy Birthday, Mr. President in 1962, with Pete Davidson on her arm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eDwFO_0fRATCIG00
Kim Kardashian went to great lengths to fit into her Met Gala dress Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fd645_0fRATCIG00
She wore a gown originally made for Marilyn Monroe Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zBp9m_0fRATCIG00
Kim attended the event with boyfriend Pete Davidson Credit: Getty

Speaking with Vogue on the red carpet at the Met Gala, Kim revealed the many hoops she had to jump through to fit into the gown.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, and Pete, 28, took a quick trip to Orlando, Florida, recently where the dress was being held at Ripley's Believe It or Not!

Kim shared: "I had this idea to try it on and then they came with armed guards and gloves."

At first, the dress didn't fit the mom of four's signature curves, but that didn't stop her from wearing it to the Met Gala.

She told the magazine: "I tried it on and it didn't fit me. I said, 'Give me three weeks.'

"I had to lose 16 pounds down today."

Kim went on: "It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to fit [into] it. I haven't had carbs or sugar in about three weeks.

"We're having pizza and doughnut party back at the hotel [after the Met Gala]."

The dress was designed by Jean Louis and originally cost $12,000.

It wasn't just tight on Kim – PEOPLE reported that Marilyn allegedly had to be sewn into the dress prior to her iconic performance in the gown.

Ripley's purchased the gown from Julien's Auction in November 2016, paying a shocking $4.81 million for it.

It is, to date, one of the most expensive dresses in the world.

LEND A HAND

Although Kim managed to fit into the gown, she still faced some difficulties.

She was seen taking small steps on the red carpet and struggling to climb the stairs.

Pete, wearing a simple black suit, held her hand down the carpet and got a more interesting grip on his girlfriend as he helped her up the steps.

Fans on Twitter noticed the King of Staten Island star grabbing ahold of Kim's butt as he pushed her upward.

One user shared a series of photos from the climb, joking: "It's Pete dragging Kim up the steps of the met bc she can't walk for me!! The GRIP he has on her a**."

Another Twitter user replied: "He looks so done in that last photo."

A third fan tweeted: "Pete Davidson painstakingly helping Kim Kardashian up the stairs one step at a time is the #MetGala moment I didn't know I needed."

Someone else added: "Pete is watching Kim's every step on the stairs like he knows he has one job. Do NOT let her fall."

One final tweet read: "Pete..you are just gonna have to carry Kim up these stairs. Otherwise we will be here all evening."

Kim and Pete were among the last guests to arrive at the Met Gala on Monday.

The SKIMS founder's famous family, including sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie as well as mom Kris Jenner, arrived much earlier in the evening.

KARDASHIAN KREW

Each of the Kardashian and Jenner ladies donned a look all their own.

Kris, 66, was first in the family to arrive at the event.

She wore a 60s-inspired hairstyle and a yellow Oscar de la Renta gown.

Chatting with E! News on the red carpet, she revealed that her look was inspired by Jackie Kennedy.

After the Kardashian momager, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian arrived on the scene.

Khloe, 37, opted for a more subdued look, wearing a beaded gold gown that showcased her figure.

She wore her short blonde hair in a sleek style.

Kylie, however, shocked fans with her style.

The mom of two appeared at the Met Gala in an Off-White gown that looked like a wedding dress.

She accessorized the look with a baseball cap with a veil on it.

Unfortunately for the sibling duo, both looks received major criticism online.

Khloe was criticized for being too "boring" with her Met Gala look, while Kylie was slammed for not following the theme.

Some fans seemed to think her dress was a hint that she and boyfriend Travis Scott are married.

Kourtney, 43, for her part went with a matching outfit with fiancé Travis Barker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K7wVj_0fRATCIG00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p8Sn4_0fRATCIG00

The duo both donned skirts on the red carpet.

The Poosh founder and her rocker future-husband wore outfits that consisted of pieces crafted out of scraps from tailoring both looks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30kcNQ_0fRATCIG00
Although she fit into the gown, Kim struggled to walk in it Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iHZCn_0fRATCIG00
The dress was kept at Ripley's Believe it or Not in Orlando, Florida Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RggSF_0fRATCIG00
Kim shed 16 pounds to get into the dress Credit: Instagram / Kim Kardashian

