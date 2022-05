Work along Cherokee Street

GATE CITY — The equalization board in Scott County, along with its citizen tax reassessment appointments, will soon start anew. However, concerns still abound. The board was designed to hear citizen complaints and concerns following the tax reassessment required by Virginia law. The panel was dissolved last month when Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Hamilton signed an amended order from County Attorney Sally Kegley — and after the Board of Supervisors voted to dissolve the board of equalization at its April 6 meeting.

