Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays turn things around in beating A’s

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IL6vS_0fRAQjPA00
The Rays' Yandy Diaz, right, is congratulated by Kevin Kiermaier after scoring against the Athletics during the third inning Monday in Oakland. [ JEFF CHIU | Associated Press ]

OAKLAND, Calif. — After back-to-back rough losses at home, the Rays needed a change.

So they flew across the country, pulled on their navy blue jerseys for the first time and put on a pretty good show, beating the A’s 6-1.

Drew Rasmussen gave them the strong start they needed after their pitchers gave up 18 runs the previous two games, holding the A’s to one hit over five strong innings, and four relievers finished the combined two-hitter.

The offense showed some life, as Yandy Diaz started the game with a bang, and most of the rest of the hitters followed, with five players driving in runs and seven logging hits (Wander Franco among the four who did both).

And the embarrassing attendance figure wasn’t theirs, as the announced 2,488 was the smallest in Oakland since Sept. 9, 1980, when the A’s had 2,443 for the visiting Rangers.

Switching to the navy jerseys (picked by Rasmussen) — which had been delayed in production and arrived last week — was a cosmetic adjustment for the Rays. The improved onfield performance was much more significant.

“We wanted to get back to playing our style of baseball,” manager Kevin Cash said. “It’s not like us to have lopsided scores against us. Tonight was a good start.”

Diaz leading off a game at Oakland’s coliseum with a homer is nothing new. The last time he was atop the Rays order there, it was the 2019 American League wild-card game, when he homered his first time up and again in his second.

Thus making the bigger question why did Cash bat Diaz fourth, third and fourth when the Rays played at the A’s in 2021, and he went a combined 1-for-12 in three games?

The A’s got a tying run in the second, when Rasmussen allowed a two-out walk, a stolen base and a Chad Pinder RBI single.

But the Rays grabbed the lead back in the third and kept adding on, improving to 13-10.

Diaz singled with one out in the third and scored when Franco, back in the lineup after missing Sunday’s game with right hamstring tightness, laced a ball to center that skipped past Cristian Pache. Franco ended up at third (the play scored a single and a two-base error) and scored when Randy Arozarena singled crisply through the drawn-in infield.

They added two more in the fourth on a double by Manuel Margot, and RBI singles by catcher Mike Zunino and Franco.

And they made it 6-1 in the fifth, when Margot doubled again with two outs, scoring Kevin Kiermaierm who reached on a fielder’s choice after Harold Ramirez got them started with a one-out infield single.

Franco was checked on after racing home from third in the third inning but stayed in, though he was removed for pinch-hitter Issac Paredes in the ninth.

Cash said before the game that Rasmussen was “a good guy” to open the 10-game, three-city West Coast trip based on his last outing when he was dominant against the Mariners, working six innings while allowing only two hits and a walk while striking out nine, throwing 84 pitches. The innings, pitches, strikeouts and swing-and-misses were all career highs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mn6rd_0fRAQjPA00

“He threw the ball really well,” Cash said of the April 27 game at Tropicana Field. “Like to see that separation between the two breaking balls again. He got a lot of swing and miss (19), more than he had shown in quite some time. So I’m very encouraged. Got his pitch count built up.”

Rasmussen wasn’t as overpowering against the A’s, but equally effective, striking out three and walking one, getting six swing-and-misses. “I don’t feel I executed as well (as my last start),” he said.

The only two baserunners he allowed came with two outs in the second. Seth Brown fouled off two pitches to draw a full-count walk, then stole second. Pinder then singled to right. After Rasmussen’s work was done, the Rays went to Jason Adam, Phoenix Sanders, Ryan Thompson and Andrew Kittredge.

This story will be updated.

• • •

