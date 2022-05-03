Reservations open for Mount Evans; Brainard Lake soon

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Reservations open this week for two of Colorado’s most popular destinations: Mount Evans and Brainard Lake.

The two attractions draw hundreds of thousands of visitors from all over the world, making them among the most-visited areas in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

“The timed-entry program was extremely successful in reducing crowding, wait times and environmental impacts in 2021,” said Reid Armstrong, public affairs specialist. “As the program continues in 2022, we hope visitors are growing accustomed to advanced planning.”

Visitors planning a trip must visit recreation.gov to reserve a space, except for those biking and hiking into these areas. Visitors will be able to choose from multiple windows of time throughout the day and decide on other specifics, like where to park.

Customers, including annual and lifetime passholders, will be charged a $2 reservation fee. Anyone who arrives without a reservation will need to leave, find cell phone service and reserve a timed entry ticket.

Forest officials urged travelers to make plans before visiting and to check the Know Before You Go page for the latest updates and alerts.

Mount Evans reservations

Mount Evans Recreation Area is set to open on May 27, weather depending. It’s where visitors can travel the highest paved road in North America to the top of the famous 14er Mount Evans, experiencing high alpine environment along the way.

Reservations for Mount Evans will open starting around 10 a.m. on May 3. Potential visitors can reserve a spot up to 30 days in advance.

Reservations are required for anyone planning to park and visit a developed visitor location between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Brainard Lake reservations

Brainard Lake Recreation Area is set to open June 10, weather depending. There, visitors experience rugged, high alpine terrain with opportunities to picnic, fish and view wildlife.

Reservations for Brainard Lake will open on May 26 and can be made up to 15 days in advance. Reservations for the upper elevation parking lots will go on sale mid-June, with the area scheduled to open July 1.

Overnight parking reservations for wilderness permit holders have been available since Feb. 1. Visitors with a Pawnee Campground reservation will not need an additional reservation.

