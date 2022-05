On April 11, a court in Fairfax, Virginia, began hearing testimony in the Depp v. Heard defamation trial; a court case intended to determine whether Amber Heard had defamed her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, in an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018 in which she identified herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse" but did not name Depp. Over the course of the trial, a number of witnesses have come forward to weigh in on the couple’s past. But few have sparked as much controversy as Laurel Anderson — Depp and Heard’s former couples therapist — who testified that she considered the two of them to be “mutually abusive.” (Both celebrities meanwhile, deny instigating abuse, with each painting the other as the aggressor through their attorneys.)

