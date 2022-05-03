ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tickled pink! Sebastian Stan looks on the bright side in very bold Valentino ensemble at Met Gala

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Sebastian Stan made a bold statement by stepping out in an all hot pink ensemble at the 2022 Met Gala.

The 39-year-old actor stepped out in a blindingly bright hot pink ensemble while hitting the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star also took to his Instagram story to share more snaps from the night, including another attendee in hot pink - Glenn Close.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Auyr_0fRAPCR600
Statement: Sebastian Stan made a bold statement by stepping out in an all hot pink ensemble at the 2022 Met Gala

Stan stepped out head-to-toe in hot pink with an ensemble from Valentino including a long sleeved shirt, vest, peacoat, pants and shoes.

The only part of his ensemble that wasn't hot pink was his brown tinted sunglasses during the annual bash.

He also shared a glimpse at his look in his room at the Mark Hotel on Instagram, tagging designer Pierpaolo Piccioli, stylist Michael Fisher, groomer Jamie Taylor and others such as Esmeralda Brajovic, Francesca Nardi and Garrett Leight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jIdwA_0fRAPCR600
Sebastian's look: Stan stepped out head-to-toe in hot pink with an ensemble from Valentino including a long sleeved shirt, vest, peacoat, pants and shoes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LX2b4_0fRAPCR600
Hotel: He also shared a glimpse at his look in his room at the Mark Hotel on Instagram, tagging designer Pierpaolo Piccioli, stylist Michael Fisher, groomer Jamie Taylor and others such as Esmeralda Brajovic, Francesca Nardi and Garrett Leight

The actor also took to his Instagram story, sharing a snap of him in the bathroom while getting ready, adding in his caption, 'Looking forward to a quiet night in.'

He continued the ruse by posting another photo from the gala, where he was seen sticking his tongue out, adding, 'Still looking to find something relaxing on @netflix.

His final Instagram story post featured the actor posing with Glenn Close, who also turned heads in a hot pink look, and Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PzgXF_0fRAPCR600
Quiet: The actor also took to his Instagram story, sharing a snap of him in the bathroom while getting ready, adding in his caption, 'Looking forward to a quiet night in'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xkjyo_0fRAPCR600
Relaxing: He continued the ruse by posting another photo from the gala, where he was seen sticking his tongue out, adding, 'Still looking to find something relaxing on @netflix
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RXybB_0fRAPCR600
Sebastian and Glenn: His final Instagram story post featured the actor posing with Glenn Close, who also turned heads in a hot pink look, and Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli

The actor was spotted out on Sunday night, also sporting Valentino, as he headed to Carbone in New York City for dinner.

The actor has already been quite busy this year, with his hit Hulu series Pam & Tommy, where he portrayed Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee.

He also starred in the original Hulu film Fresh with Daisy Edgar-Jones and one of the first theatrical films released in 2022, Universal's The 355.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05xuG7_0fRAPCR600
Heading out: The actor was spotted out on Sunday night, also sporting Valentino, as he headed to Carbone in New York City for dinner

Stan was coming off a strong year in 2021 as well, where he reprised his role as Bucky Barnes a.k.a. The Winter Soldier in Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and What If?

He'll return to the big screen later this year with Sharper, a con artist thriller where he stars alongside Julianne Moore.

He will play another con artist named Max, who, according to Deadline, is described as, 'a clever conman known for carrying out complicated plans and making away with large sums of money,' who gets pulled into a new scheme.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4crMjI_0fRAPCR600
Strong year: Stan was coming off a strong year in 2021 as well, where he reprised his role as Bucky Barnes a.k.a. The Winter Soldier in Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and What If
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e6XUi_0fRAPCR600
Sebastian, Riz and Renate: Sebastian Stan poses with Riz Ahmed and Renate Reinsve at the 2022 Met Gala
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ZGbC_0fRAPCR600
Lily: Sebastian Stan's Pam & Tommy co-star Lily James steps out with an elegant gown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xcs7C_0fRAPCR600
Lily's look: Lily James stepped out with a slightly sheer silver gown

