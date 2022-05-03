ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Flood Advisory issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-02 19:18:00 Expires: 2022-05-02 23:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hancock, Sandusky, Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Sandusky; Seneca The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Seneca County in northwestern Ohio South central Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Northeastern Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Arcadia, or 7 miles east of Findlay, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Arcadia, Vanlue, New Riegel, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Burgoon, Bascom and Kansas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Highland FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of western Virginia, including the following county: Highland. * WHEN...Until 1115 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 516 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Monterey... Vanderpool Mustoe... Mcdowell Clover Creek... Hightown Sirons Mill... Possum Trot Liberty... New Hampden Mill Gap... Blue Grass Doe Hill... Head Waters Williamsville... Bolar Palo Alto - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Callaway, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Callaway; Osage The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Missouri River near Chamois. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Missouri River near Chamois. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Flood Stage: Lower lying bottom land begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM CDT Friday was 18.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.8 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 7 pm Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Missouri River Chamois 17.0 18.5 16.9 14.7 12.7 11.2 MSG
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. High profile vehicles will be prone to blow over. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may bring reductions to visibility along US-95. Travel restrictions are possible for high profile vehicles. Check with CalTrans and/or NDOT for the latest information on road conditions.
LYON COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Chowan, Perquimans by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Chowan; Perquimans A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PERQUIMANS AND CENTRAL CHOWAN COUNTIES At 516 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Valhalla, or near Hertford, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Belvidere around 530 PM EDT. Hertford and Winfall around 535 PM EDT. Burgess around 540 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Cisco, Center Hill, Yeopim Station, Beach Springs, Light Nixon Fork and Mavaton. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
CHOWAN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mason, Robertson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. To report flash flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Mason; Robertson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MASON AND ROBERTSON COUNTIES At 515 PM EDT, radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Mount Olivet, Sardis, US Route 62 at State Route 616, US Route 62 at State Route 875, Mitchells Mill, Abigail, Burika, Piqua, Alhambra, Blue Licks Battlefield, Blue Licks Springs, Lowell and Kentontown. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
MASON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, call the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889- 6889. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Target Area: Washington A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR WESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY At 510 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Plymouth, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Plymouth, Hinson, Pleasant Grove, Westover, Mackeys and Roper. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Madison The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Madison County in Big Bend of Florida Southwestern Lowndes County in south central Georgia Southeastern Brooks County in south central Georgia * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 554 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Blue Springs, or 7 miles south of Lake Park, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Park, Valdosta, Dasher, Twin Lakes, Cherry Lake, Hamburg, Pinetta, Valdosta Regional Airport, Kinderlou, I-75 At Exit 5, Clyattville, Hanson and I-75 At Exit 11. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MADISON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Leon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 16:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Leon THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL LEON COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for Big Bend of Florida.
LEON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM MST SUNDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR MOHAVE COUNTY ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. * TIMING...Late Saturday morning through Sunday evening. * WIND...Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph will be possible in the watch area. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity levels of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Death Valley National Park, Owens Valley, Southern Inyo Forest by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Owens Valley, Southern Inyo Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA AND SOUTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA * AFFECTED AREA...In California...Fire weather zones 226, 227, 228, and 229. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WIND...West to southwest wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph will be possible in the watch area. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity values of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
INYO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Esmeralda and Nye County Deserts, CNC Dispatch by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Esmeralda and Nye County Deserts, CNC Dispatch; Lincoln County, Ely Dispatch; Nye County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA AND SOUTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA * AFFECTED AREA...In California...Fire weather zones 226, 227, 228, and 229. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WIND...West to southwest wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph will be possible in the watch area. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity values of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ESMERALDA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lower Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lower Colorado River Valley; Mojave Desert Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM SATURDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN CLARK COUNTY, THE SPRING MOUNTAINS, THE SHEEP RANGE, LAKE MEAD, THE COLORADO RIVER VALLEY, AND THE MOHAVE DESERT RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM SUNDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN CLARK COUNTY, THE SPRING MOUNTAINS, THE SHEEP RANGE, LAKE MEAD, THE COLORADO RIVER VALLEY, AND THE MOHAVE DESERT RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM SUNDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA AND SOUTHEAST CALIFORNIA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Saturday. a Red Flag Warning has also been issued from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In California...Fire weather zones 226, 227, 228, and 229. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WIND...West to southwest wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph will be possible in the watch area. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity values of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allendale, Hampton, Inland Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify. Be certain to monitor local radio and TV stations as well as local cable TV outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect. Thunderstorms can produce large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes suddenly, sometimes with little or no warning. Be alert for rapidly changing weather conditions and be ready to act quickly if severe weather is observed or a warning is issued. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Allendale; Hampton; Inland Jasper STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SCREVEN, EFFINGHAM, HAMPTON, ALLENDALE AND JASPER COUNTIES At 517 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hiltonia to Shawnee, and moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of these storms include Ridgeland, Allendale, Sylvania, Lake Warren State Park, Estill, Fairfax, Brunson and Hiltonia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify. Be certain to monitor local radio and TV stations as well as local cable TV outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect. Thunderstorms can produce large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes suddenly, sometimes with little or no warning. Be alert for rapidly changing weather conditions and be ready to act quickly if severe weather is observed or a warning is issued. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Effingham; Screven STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SCREVEN, EFFINGHAM, HAMPTON, ALLENDALE AND JASPER COUNTIES At 517 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hiltonia to Shawnee, and moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of these storms include Ridgeland, Allendale, Sylvania, Lake Warren State Park, Estill, Fairfax, Brunson and Hiltonia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Catawba, Davie, Iredell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for development of a very brief, weak tornado. Be prepared to take immediate action if a tornado is sighted or a Tornado Warning is issued. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for the Piedmont of North Carolina. Target Area: Alexander; Catawba; Davie; Iredell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Catawba, northwestern Davie, Alexander and northern Iredell Counties through 600 PM EDT At 510 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of Taylorsville, or near Stony Point, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Taylorsville, Bethlehem, Stony Point, Harmony, Love Valley, Lookout Shoals Lake, Lake Hickory, Hiddenite, Turnersburg and Olin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

