Boone County, AR

Severe Weather Statement issued for Boone, Marion by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-02 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Marion...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Richland, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central South Carolina. Target Area: Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Richland; Sumter A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Fairfield, northwestern Lee, northwestern Sumter, northeastern Richland and Kershaw Counties through 545 PM EDT At 508 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Elgin, or 10 miles east of Dentsville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Columbia, Camden, Bishopville, Lake Wateree Dam, Dentsville, Lugoff, Villages at Sandhill, Cassatt, Elgin, Killian, Sesquicentennial State Park, Lake Carolina, Fort Jackson, Goodale State Park, Woodfield, Blythewood, Lucknow, North Central High School, Spring Hill and North Towne Square Shopping Center. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 76 and 116. Interstate 77 near mile marker 16, and between mile markers 22 and 29. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bracken by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bracken FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio, including the following counties, in Northern Kentucky, Bracken and Mason. In Southwest Ohio, Brown. * WHEN...Until 645 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 513 PM EDT, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Maysville, Ripley, Aberdeen, Augusta, Higginsport, Decatur, Dover, South Ripley, Stoney Point, Minerva, Redoak, Aa Highway at State Route 19 and Chatham.
BRACKEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Callaway, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Callaway; Osage The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Missouri River near Chamois. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Missouri River near Chamois. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Flood Stage: Lower lying bottom land begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM CDT Friday was 18.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.8 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 7 pm Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Missouri River Chamois 17.0 18.5 16.9 14.7 12.7 11.2 MSG
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper, Inland Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect. Thunderstorms can produce large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes suddenly, sometimes with little or no warning. Be alert for rapidly changing weather conditions and be ready to act quickly if severe weather is observed or a warning is issued. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Inland Jasper STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF BEAUFORT, COLLETON AND JASPER COUNTIES At 514 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Laurel Bay to near Hilton Head Island, and moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of these storms include Hilton Head Island, Beaufort, Port Royal, Edisto Beach, Clarendon, Bennetts Point, Fripp Island and Lemon Island. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
County
Marion County, AR
County
Boone County, AR
State
Arkansas State
City
Marion, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hancock, Sandusky, Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Sandusky; Seneca The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Seneca County in northwestern Ohio South central Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Northeastern Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Arcadia, or 7 miles east of Findlay, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Arcadia, Vanlue, New Riegel, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Burgoon, Bascom and Kansas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Highland FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of western Virginia, including the following county: Highland. * WHEN...Until 1115 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 516 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Monterey... Vanderpool Mustoe... Mcdowell Clover Creek... Hightown Sirons Mill... Possum Trot Liberty... New Hampden Mill Gap... Blue Grass Doe Hill... Head Waters Williamsville... Bolar Palo Alto - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM MST SUNDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR MOHAVE COUNTY ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. * TIMING...Late Saturday morning through Sunday evening. * WIND...Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph will be possible in the watch area. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity levels of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Central Arkansas#Thunderstorms
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bedford, Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Person by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Person The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Person County in central North Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 512 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hightowers, or near Prospect Hill, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Roxboro around 545 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Concord, Hyco Marina, Bushy Fork and Hyco Lake. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
PERSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette, Indiana, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 18:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southwestern Pennsylvania. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Fayette; Indiana; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Indiana County in west central Pennsylvania Southeastern Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania Northeastern Fayette County in southwestern Pennsylvania * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 656 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Derry, or near Latrobe, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Latrobe, Mount Pleasant, Scottdale, McChesneytown-Loyalhanna, Blairsville, Derry, Lawson Heights, Ligonier, Black Lick, Seven Springs, Calumet-Norvelt, and Everson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Halifax, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central North Carolina. Target Area: Halifax; Warren The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Warren County in central North Carolina Northwestern Halifax County in central North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 513 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Littleton, or 16 miles southeast of Warrenton, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Roanoke Rapids, Weldon, Arcola, Medoc Mountain State Park, South Weldon, Airlie, Rosemary and Roanoke Rapids Lake. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for City of Winchester, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: City of Winchester; Frederick FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia, including the following counties: in northwest Virginia, City of Winchester, Frederick and Shenandoah. In eastern West Virginia, eastern Hampshire and eastern Hardy. * WHEN...Until 315 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 509 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Winchester... Strasburg Woodstock... Millwood Pike Mount Jackson... Stephens City Wardensville... Star Tannery Basye-Bryce Mountain... Mathias New Market... Middletown Basye... Edinburg Maurertown... Capon Bridge Toms Brook... Capon Springs Gravel Springs... Yellow Spring - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hampshire, Hardy by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:31:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hampshire; Hardy FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia, including the following counties: in northwest Virginia, City of Winchester, Frederick and Shenandoah. In eastern West Virginia, eastern Hampshire and eastern Hardy. * WHEN...Until 315 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 509 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Winchester... Strasburg Woodstock... Millwood Pike Mount Jackson... Stephens City Wardensville... Star Tannery Basye-Bryce Mountain... Mathias New Market... Middletown Basye... Edinburg Maurertown... Capon Bridge Toms Brook... Capon Springs Gravel Springs... Yellow Spring - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berrien, Colquitt, Cook, Tift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Berrien; Colquitt; Cook; Tift The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Cook County in south central Georgia Berrien County in south central Georgia Northeastern Colquitt County in south central Georgia Southeastern Tift County in south central Georgia * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 647 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Omega, or 11 miles south of Tifton, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nashville, Adel, Sparks, Enigma, Omega, Lenox, Alapaha, Ellenton, Reed Bingham State Park, Eldorado, Massee, Glory, Flat Ford, Wagon Wheel, Weber, Cottle, Cook Co A/P, Cool Spring, Staunton and Berrien Co A/P. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Orangeburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR EASTERN BARNWELL...BAMBERG...EAST CENTRAL AIKEN AND SOUTHWESTERN ORANGEBURG COUNTIES At 515 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Denmark, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Barnwell, Bamberg, Denmark, Williston, Blackville, Branchville, Barnwell State Park, Rivers Bridge State Park, Ehrhardt, Springfield, Hilda, Salley, Neeses, Norway, Rowesville, Snelling, Olar, Perry, Kline and Elko. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Blount, Knox, Monroe, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 16:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Blount; Knox; Monroe; Sevier FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT THIS EVENING REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east Tennessee, including the following counties, Blount, Knox, Loudon, Monroe and Sevier. * WHEN...Until 630 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 510 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in poor drainage areas within the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Maryville, Sevierville, Lenoir City, Alcoa, Sweetwater, Loudon, Madisonville, Farragut, Louisville, Plainview, Rockford, Eagleton Village, Halls, Blaine, Vonore, Greenback, Friendsville and Philadelphia. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lower Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lower Colorado River Valley; Mojave Desert Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM SATURDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN CLARK COUNTY, THE SPRING MOUNTAINS, THE SHEEP RANGE, LAKE MEAD, THE COLORADO RIVER VALLEY, AND THE MOHAVE DESERT RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM SUNDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN CLARK COUNTY, THE SPRING MOUNTAINS, THE SHEEP RANGE, LAKE MEAD, THE COLORADO RIVER VALLEY, AND THE MOHAVE DESERT RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM SUNDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA AND SOUTHEAST CALIFORNIA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Saturday. a Red Flag Warning has also been issued from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In California...Fire weather zones 226, 227, 228, and 229. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WIND...West to southwest wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph will be possible in the watch area. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity values of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Chester, Laurens, Spartanburg, Union, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for Upstate South Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Cherokee; Chester; Laurens; Spartanburg; Union; York The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Laurens County in Upstate South Carolina Northwestern Chester County in Upstate South Carolina Southwestern York County in Upstate South Carolina Southeastern Spartanburg County in Upstate South Carolina Southeastern Cherokee County in Upstate South Carolina Northern Union County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 512 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles west of Union, or 10 miles west of Buffalo, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Union, Monarch Mill, Buffalo, Jonesville, Lockhart, Cross Keys, Saratt, Cross Anchor, Adamsburg and Bullock Creek. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC

