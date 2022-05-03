Lightning-Maple Leafs Game 1 report card: Man-disadvantage

Maple Leafs forward David Kampf (64) steals the puck from Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) to score during the second period of Game 1 Monday in Toronto. [ NATHAN DENETTE | AP ]

Put the Lightning on the power play and, typically, you’re playing with fire.

But in Game 1 Monday in Toronto, playing a man down seemed to fuel the Maple Leafs.

Toronto, whose 13 shorthanded goals during the regular season led the NHL, scored once while down a man, and a shorthanded breakaway drew a penalty that led to another goal in a 5-0 win over Tampa Bay.

Meanwhile, a Lightning power play that converted 14 of 29 chances over the final eight games of the regular season, went 0-for-5.

The Maple Leafs seemed to pick up the tempo after a major penalty against Kyle Clifford less than seven minutes into the game put them down a man for five minutes.

They held up the Lightning at the blue line, forced them to turn the puck over and started their transition game. Toronto’s forwards fled the zone as soon as it gained possession, and its defensemen quickly moved the puck up ice, creating odd-man breaks.

Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was there to back up his teammates, stopping TJ Brodie and Mark Giordano from in close and getting a break when Alexander Kerfoot hit the post off the rush.

But there was little Vasilevskiy could do when Mitch Marner’s clearing attempt bounced past Victor Hedman and into the neutral zone with Tampa Bay on a power play midway through the second period. David Kampf beat a diving Hedman to the puck and broke in alone on Vasilevskiy, beating him underneath the blocker to give Toronto a 3-0 lead.

Just over three minutes earlier, a Pat Maroon turnover at the offensive blue line put Mikhail Sergachev in a bad position, and the Lightning defenseman wound up cross-checking Kampf to prevent a shorthanded breakaway. A cross-checking penalty on Jan Rutta less than a minute later gave the Maple Leafs a 5-on-3 advantage, and Auston Matthews quick took advantage, scoring on a snipe from the left circle.

Though the Maple Leafs paraded to the penalty box over the first two periods, all Tampa Bay had to show for it was a four-goal deficit.

Grade: F

Here’s how we graded the rest of the Lightning’s performance in Game 1:

Self-fulfilling prophecy

A bloodied Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) skates past Nikita Kucherov (86), Steven Stamkos (91) and Alex Killorn (17) on the bench after a brawl with the Maples Leafs in the third period. [ FRANK GUNN | AP ]

Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said Sunday that he expected the series to be “borderline violent” and contributed to the story line by inserting the physical Clifford and Wayne Simonds into his Game 1 lineup.

Not only did the tactic lead to two early power plays for the Lightning, including a five-minute man-advantage, it cost the Maple Leafs Clifford before the game was seven minutes old.

The veteran forward, one of two players on the Toronto roster with a Stanley Cup ring, received a game misconduct for boarding after knocking Ross Colton face-first into the boards with a blindside hit.

Later, with the Leafs up five goals and less than 10 minutes remaining, a hard Simmonds hit on Rutta drew the ire of Maroon and Corey Perry. Several fights broke out, and Maroon and Perry, as well as Toronto’s Morgan Rielly and Ilya Lyubushkin, followed Clifford to the locker room with game misconducts.

By the end of the game, the teams had combined for more than 100 penalty minutes.

Grade: D for, deliberate

Unmarked man

Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) celebrates his goal with teammates Mitchell Marner (16) and William Nylander (88) during the second period. [ FRANK GUNN | AP ]

As the league’s leading goal scorer, Matthews was one of the most high-profile players on the ice. Yet the Lightning seemed to keep losing track of him.

Matthews seemingly jumped on every opportunity, finishing with two goals and an assist to give him five goals and seven points over his past two games against Tampa Bay.

In one quick, first-period span, Matthews got loose behind the Tampa Bay net for a wraparound attempt that Vasilevskiy went post to post to stop, then was left wide open for a blast from the top of the right circle.

On a second-period power play, the Maple Leafs pulled the Lightning defense low in the zone, leaving Matthews wide open in the left circle. Marner found him with a pass from below the goal line, and Matthews one-timed a shot past Vasilevskiy from the faceoff dot.

Matthews later beat Rutta down the ice and was perfectly positioned at the side of the net when Ondrej Kase’s dump-in bounced over Vasilevskiy’s stick behind the Lightning goal to Matthews, who scored into an open net.

Grade: F

Defenseless

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) and defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) try to stop Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) on his way to the net. [ FRANK GUNN | AP ]

When all else fails, the Lightning can always rely on Vasilevskiy. Right? Well, all else failed, but not even the reigning Conn Smythe winner could bail out his teammates, allowing five goals on 33 shots.

He got trapped on the goal line on Matthews’ first goal and was the victim of a couple of bad bounces, one over his own stick on Matthews’ second goal, and a bouncing puck that got past Hedman on Kampf’s. Erik Cernak and Ilya Mikheyev blocked his view of Jake Muzzin’s opening goal.

Vasilevskiy looked like he guessed wrong while trying to see around Kerfoot on Marner’s goal, lunging to his right as the puck flew past him on the left.

Vasilevskiy won’t be happy with his performance, but this wasn’t solely on him. It was a team loss in every sense of the word.

Grade: C-minus

• • •

