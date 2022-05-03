ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, NY

Brighton girls lacrosse wins 7th straight after taking down Spencerport

By Carl Jones
 3 days ago

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — After trailing 10-7 midway through the second half, the Bruins would six out of the last seven goals to win 13-11.

It was a relatively even played first half with Spencerport holding a 7-6 lead into the break. Brighton’ Elise Murphy would score 47 seconds into the second half to tie the game at 7.

Spencerport would rattle off three goals before the Bruins would answer three of their own to tie the game at 10. With seven minutes left in regulation, Murphy found a cutting Alexis Atwater to give Brighton the lead.

Less than a minute later, Adriana OHeron would answer for the Rangers to make it 11 all. The Murphy to Atwater connection would come alive again with 15 seconds to go in the game for the go-ahead goal.

For the Rangers, Livia Fedele had three goals and two assists while Alyssa Nichols also pitched in three goals. Ruby DePalma made her presence felt with two goals and three assists.

Brighton (7-1) will hit the road and face Schroeder on Wednesday, May 4th. Spencerport will host Churchville-Chili the same evening.

