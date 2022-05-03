Hillary Clinton returns to the Met Gala red carpet after 21 years wearing gown embroidered with the names of 60 women who 'inspire' her including Harriet Tubman, Eleanor Roosevelt and her own mother

Hillary Clinton on Monday attended her first Met Gala in 21 years, wearing a dress designed to send a powerful message to those who came near her.

Clinton, 74, worked with designer Joseph Altuzarra to pay tribute to celebrated women of the past, with 60 of their names sewn into her burgundy strapless gown.

Asked for the inspiration, she said she was discussing ideas with the French-American designer and came up with the concept.

'I said, 'What about American women in the past who have inspired me?'' she explained to red carpet interviewers Vanessa Hudgens and Hamish Bowles, Vogue Editor at Large.

Clinton said the initial list was excessive, so they limited it to women who were dead, and whittled it down to 60 names.

The names of Harriet Tubman, Sacagawea, Eleanor Roosevelt and her mother, Dorothy Rodham, were among those sewn into the hem and neckline - along with Madeleine Albright.

Hillary Clinton is pictured on Monday arriving at the Met Gala in her custom-made Altuzarra

The gown featured names of women Clinton admired sewn into the neckline - among them Elizabeth Blackwell, the first woman to get a medical degree in the US; Clara Barton, who founded the American Red Cross; and Harriet Tubman, the abolitionist

Clinton said that she was discussing with Altuzarra how best to interpret the theme, 'Gilded Glamor'

The former secretary of state waves as she arrives at the New York museum

Clinton is seen on Monday enthusiastically greeting a friend on the red carpet

Monday marked the first time that Clinton has attended the Met Gala since 2001

Clinton was accompanied by her longtime aide Huma Abedin, in a strapless yellow gown.

Clinton's gown featured a nod to the exhibition accompanying the gala, as it drew inspiration from a piece featured in the exhibit.

Huma Abedin, Clinton's longtime aide, attended the event with her

'It reflected Joseph's interest in what were called friendship quilts, that women used to embroider sayings, or phrases or the names of families and friends,' Clinton said.

Altuzarra told Vogue.com: 'The quilt was an opportunity for women to get together and have this social interaction.

'They were often a kind of memory for women of their community and families, especially if they didn't stay in one place all their life.'

The 39-year-old added: 'I do think America has a very rich and long history of folk craftsmanship, which I thought was a really nice story to allude to.

'People who aren't famous but who would quilt at home and create things for their families.'

Altuzarra, who has previously dressed stars such as Salma Hayek and Evan Rachel Wood for the Met Gala, said he knew that Clinton would draw attention.

'For better or worse, whatever she wears is dissected and analyzed so thoroughly that you have to be very thoughtful about the choices that you make,' Altuzarra said.

'Obviously I was thinking about making her look great, but I was also thinking about the story she's going to be telling through this dress, and how she would actually vocalize that when people ask her about it.

'I wanted that story to be something she felt a personal connection to.'

List of names sewn onto Hillary Clinton's dress

Abigail Adams: The wife and closest advisor of former President John Adams, as well as the mother of former President John Quincy Adams

Shirley Chisolm: The first black woman elected to the US Congress

Madeleine Albright: The first woman to serve as the US Secretary of State

Sacajawea: An explorer who explored the Louisiana territory

Harriet Tubman: An American abolitionist and political activist

Eleanor Roosevelt: Served as First lady of the US from 1933 to 1945 during her husband President Franklin D. Roosevelt's four terms in office, making her the longest-serving first lady of the United States

Rosa Parks: American activist in the civil rights movement best known for her pivotal role in the Montgomery bus boycott

Lady Bird Johnson: Served as the first lady of the US as the wife of President Johnson from 1963 to 1969

Dorothy Rodham: Hillary Clinton's mother

Elizabeth Blackwell: The first woman to get a medical degree in the US

Clara Barton: Founded the American Red Cross

Rebecca Lee Crumpler: Became the first African-American woman to become a doctor of medicine in the United States in 1864

Mary Edwards Walker: An American surgeon who is the only woman to ever receive the Medal of Honor

Grace Hopper: American computer scientist and United States Navy rear admiral

Dorothy Irene Height: An African American civil rights and women's rights activist

Alice Stokes Paul - an American Quaker, suffragist, feminist, and women's rights activist

Marjory Stoneman Douglas: American journalist, author, women's suffrage advocate, and conservationist known for her staunch defense of the Everglades against efforts to drain it and reclaim land for development

Margaret Madeline Chase Smith: Republican politician who was the first woman to serve in both houses of the United States Congress, and the first woman to represent Maine in either

Sally Kristen Ride: American astronaut who became the first American woman and the third woman in space

Ellen Tauscher: Democrat politician who served as the Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Affairs

Florence Griffith Joyner: American track and field athlete who set world records in 1988 for both the 100m and 200m