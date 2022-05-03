ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane, WV

Hurricane and Knights to meet for MSAC title

By Jim Treacy
WSAZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Appalachian Power Park will be the setting Tuesday night...

www.wsaz.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Florida teen honors fallen West Virginia firefighter

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Following the tragic passing of Gassaway firefighter John Forbush, a Florida teen is honoring him in a special way. Zechariah Cartledge, founder of the Running 4 Heroes nonprofit, runs a mile when a first responder dies in the line of duty. He’s been running since 2019.
GASSAWAY, WV
WDTV

Procession information for John Forbush

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The procession to return firefighter John Forbush to Braxton County will take place tomorrow, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal. The procession will leave Charleston at 9 a.m. from Bigley Ave. and get on I-77 before proceeding onto I-79 Northbound. Officials say the procession...
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

National Foster Care Month

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mission West Virginia is leading a statewide effort to promote positive futures for all kids in West Virginia. They provide support for those interested in foster care or kinship care to understand the system, find a placement agency, and prepare to make a meaningful difference in the life of a child.
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Sports
City
Charleston, WV
City
Hurricane, WV
Hurricane, WV
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Nitro/St. Albans Bridge back open

UPDATE (5:32 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3): Both southbound lanes have now reopened. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A crash has shut down the Nitro/St. Albans Bridge on Tuesday afternoon. All southbound lanes appear to be blocked by emergency vehicles. No injuries have been reported. There is no word as to when the lanes will reopen.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Appalachian Power Park#Knights#Msac#Huntington High#Wsaz Sports
WSAZ

Colorectal cancer survivor brings awareness

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dwight Davis is a Parkersburg, West Virginia resident and colorectal cancer survivor. He visited First Look at Four to talk about his symptoms, and to encourage others not to skip their colonoscopies.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WSAZ

Herd softball heads to Texas

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall’s softball team is heading to Texas for an extended stay in hopes of capturing a Conference USA championship. Marshall (32-14, 14-7 CUSA) takes on North Texas in a key series beginning Friday in Denton, Texas. Depending on what happens against the Mean Green and how Western Kentucky and Florida Atlantic fare this weekend, the Herd could finish anywhere from 1st to 5th in Conference USA.
DENTON, TX
Yardbarker

Breakdown of the 2022-23 WVU Hoops Roster

LEFT VIA Transfer Portal - Sean McNeil (Ohio State), Jalen Bridges (Baylor), Isaiah Cottrell (UNLV), Seny N'diaye (SC Upstate) The odds were very slim that Sean McNeil would return to West Virginia for one more season. The feeling was that he would test the NBA Draft waters and if he went undrafted, he would look to play somewhere overseas. Instead, he entered the portal and landed at Ohio State. He was without a doubt the Mountaineers' best three-point shooter but really struggled to create his own shot and it became a big problem as the season grew older.
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WSAZ

Mayor Williams declares State of Emergency for City of Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has declared a State of Emergency for the City Friday. The declaration read in part, “The City of Huntington has suffered from a large scale flooding event that has occurred beginning this morning and continues as of noon, May 6, 2022 causing severe damage to public and private property, disruption of utility services, and endangerment of health and safety of the citizens of Huntington within the disaster area.”
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Emergency hearing will examine residency of state Senate candidate

Claims that a state Senate candidate hasn’t established residency and shouldn’t be on the ballot are bound for an emergency court hearing, even as early voting continues. Kanawha Circuit Judge Duke Bloom will hear evidence in the case affecting the Republican primary for Senate District 8 during a hearing at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | All Terrain at all Hours

RUSH, Ky. (WSAZ) - A small, typically quiet town in eastern Kentucky is now anything but, according to those who live in the area. “They think this whole area is just their playground, and it’s not. We live here,” said Shawna McCown who lives in Rush, Kentucky. McCown...
RUSH, KY
WSAZ

Tomcat Bourbon & Brew House

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can find Tomcat Bourbon & Brew House on Facebook or their website or give them a call at 606-420-4425. They are located at 2018 29th Street in Ashland.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Best online nursing programs in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two schools in north central West Virginia are among the best schools for online nursing degrees in West Virginia, according to an annual list by RegisteredNursing.org. All of these programs are meant for Registered Nurses who want to continue their education and get an online Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing. #1 Davis […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia State Senate candidate goes to court

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — An embattled West Virginia Senate candidate had her day in court today. At issue is whether she is a citizen of West Virginia. State citizenship is determined by a variety of factors. They include income and property tax payments, your driver’s license, residency and vehicle registration and, yes, where you voted. […]
U.S. POLITICS
WSAZ

Studio 3 at Randolph Stables

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Taylor and Susan went to Randolph Stables in Chesapeake, Ohio to saddle up and do some riding around the ring!
HUNTINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy