(Re Saturday, April 30’s front-page story, “Retail explosion continues in Lecanto”): Not everybody’s excited that new restaurants are coming to Citrus County. Not all of us are jumping up and down…I live in Inverness and I’ve never even walked into (some restaurants). I’d rather eat and make something quick at home, go out and take a walk in the woods or ride a bicycle, than go sit for an hour and a half and chat about nothing in a restaurant. I’d rather keep it rural. I think people are going to have to move up past Williston, up north of that, to find the quiet rural life. That’s a shame. We’re not all shopping, shopping, shopping like the housewives or whatever.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO