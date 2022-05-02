ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blue Zones Diet: A Complete Scientific Guide

By Stephanie Thurrott
Cover picture for the articleLosing or maintaining weight can be important parts of a healthy diet, but what if an eating plan did more? What if a few tweaks to your diet could help you live a longer, healthier life? That’s the premise behind the Blue Zones diet, which is based on research about the...

shefinds

4 Foods You Should Be Eating Daily To Reduce Belly Fat, According To A Doctor

As you grow older, it’s important to become more health-conscious and wary of the food that you eat. Some meals are definitely more nutritious than others, so you always want to make it a habit to think twice about what goes into your body. Not only is this a good practice if you want to lose weight, but it’s also helpful if you want to improve your physique and reduce belly fat.
MedicalXpress

Study identifies exact amounts of extra vitamin C for optimal immune health

If you are carrying a few extra kilos in weight, an extra apple or two per day might make a difference in boosting your immune system and helping ward off COVID-19 and winter illnesses. New University of Otago, Christchurch research has identified, for the first time, exactly how much extra...
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
WebMD

The Perfect Amount of Sleep for People Over 40

TUESDAY, May 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Are you over 40 and wonder what the magic amount of sleep every night might be? A new study arrives at an answer. It turns out that seven hours of sleep a night may be the ideal amount for keeping your brain in good health if you're middle-aged or older.
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
Medical News Today

Can tea prevent cancer and improve overall health?

During a recent symposium on the health benefits of tea, researchers from across the globe shared evidence suggesting that tea consumption may improve cardiovascular health, immune function, cognitive health, and reduce the risk of cancer. The researchers noted that better quality evidence is needed to further establish these beneficial effects...
MedicalXpress

Higher antioxidant levels linked to lower dementia risk

People with higher levels of antioxidants in their blood may be less likely to develop dementia, according to a study published in the May 4, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The study found that people with the highest levels of the...
scitechdaily.com

Men and Women Are Not Created Equal When It Comes to Preventing Alzheimer’s Disease

Richard Isaacson, M.D., leads first study to define sex differences in outcomes of tailored Alzheimer’s disease clinical interventions. After increasing age, the most significant risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is sex – two-thirds of patients with AD are females. In fact, even when accounting for gender-dependent mortality rates, age at death, and differences in lifespan, women still have double the risk of incidence.
verywellhealth.com

Can Bloating Cause Shortness of Breath?

Bloating can occur for a variety of reasons, such as infrequent bowel movements, eating too quickly, swallowing air, and gastrointestinal virus or illnesses. It is physically uncomfortable, and sometimes painful, especially when it occurs with gas. It is common for some people to feel shortness of breath when they are...
Medical News Today

Is rice bad for cholesterol?

Some evidence suggests consuming white rice in excess may contribute to high cholesterol. However, choosing whole grain varieties adds more fiber and nutrients to the diet and may help someone manage their cholesterol. Rice is a food staple globally, with the average American consuming 27 pounds annually. However, there is...
Refinery29

What To Say Instead Of ‘Sorry’ At Work

With a grown-up job comes grown-up responsibilities, which means there's an equal chance of proving yourself or messing up big time. But while mistakes are inevitable and owning up to them is important, women in particular can be guilty of over-apologising in the workplace. Research tells us that being excessively...
Mashed

How A Thumbtack Could Help Make Hard-Boiled Eggs Easier To Peel

There are few foods as versatile and perfect as the egg. On its own, an egg can be enjoyed as an omelet, scrambled, fried, poached, and boiled. Even within that last cooking method, there are soft-boiled eggs and hard-boiled eggs. So many choices! Although we don't all agree on which style of egg is the best (ahem, over easy), we can likely all concur that peeling a boiled egg can be very frustrating. There are several methods for more efficiently separating the eggshell from its interior, and, like everything else in life, there's an argument to support each one.
MedicalXpress

Brain networks can play role in weight-loss success

When it comes to weight loss, the old adage it's all in your head may be true. Scientists at Wake Forest University School of Medicine have shown that two specific networks in the brain can strongly influence how successful a person will be when trying to lose weight. These findings,...
The Guardian

Treatment for finger-bending disease may be ‘gamechanger’

Researchers have hailed a breakthrough in the treatment of a common, incurable disease that causes hand deformities by bending the fingers firmly into the palm. A clinical trial at Oxford and Edinburgh Universities found that a drug used for rheumatoid arthritis appeared to drive Dupuytren’s disease into reverse when used early on, a result described as a potential “gamechanger” for patients.
Mashed

Easy Tartar Sauce Recipe

Picture this: You've just fried up some fish, and when you reach for an accompanying condiment, you opt for ketchup instead of tartar sauce. The horror! While it's not actually a crime to eat fried fish without tartar sauce, it might as well should be. There really is no better complement to the wonderful flavors of juicy, flaky, and succulent fried fish, and recipe developer Catherine Brookes of Blue Sky Eating definitely agrees. Thanks to her easy tartar sauce recipe, you can make the creamy sauce right in your own kitchen, so you'll never have to settle for dipping fish sticks in ketchup ever again. "I love the combo of the slightly sour pickles and capers with creamy mayo in this sauce," Brookes says. "You might not typically think to combine these ingredients together, but the result is delicious."
EverydayHealth.com

How to Be ‘Heat Resistant’ This Summer

We with multiple sclerosis (MS) have known for a long time that heat just isn’t “good” for many of us (though I’ve been told by a fair number of people that they feel better in heat than in cold). I often talk about the central nervous...
