Rent on the rise: Treasure Valley resident can't keep up with rising costs

By Mickaela Elich
Post Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Joyce West has been a resident at River Pointe Apartments for over 8 years, but now she may have no choice but to leave. Recently she was given notice that her rent would...

idahonews.com

Comments / 3

Rick Sprueill
3d ago

it's BAD EVERYWHERE 👎 We are probably going to have to pack up and move to Arkansas or someplace like that. it's very disheartening we love Idaho but it doesn't love us back. it's been punching us in the mouth for the last 2 years and we just can't take it anymore 😪 so sad to see our state like this.

Sherry Anderson
3d ago

$500?! what happened to raising by only maybe 5%. People can't keep up with this a 25% increase!

Junior Buell
3d ago

And you can thank the mayor and city Council a Boise in Meridian in Eagle for this problem

