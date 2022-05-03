ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa County, MI

Sharon Kennedy: When you get a hankering

By Sharon Kennedy
The Sault News
The Sault News
 3 days ago

The other day I had a hankering for oatmeal cookies with those fake butterscotch chips. I knew I should have ignored it, but when a hankering hits you, it’s hard to dismiss. I rarely buy semi-sweet chocolate morsels, and I never buy the butterscotch ones, but on a whim I purchased a bag of each on my last visit to Walmart. In these unsettling times, we never know when prices will skyrocket, so it’s best to be prepared even if we buy stuff we’re unlikely to consume.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jApY9_0fRAEo6b00

I reached for the bag in my cupboard and cut off a corner of the wannabe “butterscotch” chips. I say “wannabe” because they’re basically just sugar, palm oil, flavoring and paprika extract added for color. After I mixed all the ingredients, I sprinkled a few chips into the dough. I’m not fond of a cookie loaded with nuts or chips. They tend to get in the way of the dough which, to my way of thinking, is the whole point of the cookie.

When I took the first batch out of the oven, it was obvious I had miscalculated and added more chips than I wanted, so I did what any other baker worth her salt would do. I forked through the dough, picked out all the chips I spied and tossed them in the garbage. I chided myself on not being more careful when I added what I thought were just a few. The second batch could only be called oatmeal cookies, and they were well worth the effort.

Is there a moral here? I doubt it. If I were as clever as Aesop I could probably think of one, but I’m not. However, I’m willing to bet he never caved into a hankering. He most likely continued writing his fables when his wife told him tea was ready. For spite, she probably devoured the batch of cookies she had baked for him. After all, if he paid more attention to his animal characters than he did to her, nobody could blame his wife. How do I know he was married? Well, I don’t, but only a husband intent on writing fables that had the potential to last forever would ignore an invitation for a homemade treat warm from the oven.

Hankerings can be dangerous things. The butterscotch chip case is not an important one. It only involved adding too many fake chips to a cookie recipe, but what about the hankerings leading to indiscretions? What if a person hankers for the affection of someone who’s already spoken for? What about the thief who hankers after a sophisticated digital contraption but doesn’t have the money to purchase one so he steals it? Do such people give in to their desires because they are weak and their hankerings are too powerful to resist? Is it their fault if they lack the strength to overcome their urges?

These questions are not worthy of academic discourse, but they should make us stop and think why we do what we do. What excuses do we offer when we desire something belonging to someone else? Why do we charge ahead with lawsuits in an attempt to steal that which is not legally or morally ours? Like so many other questions, these, too, will remain unanswered. All I know is the next time I hanker for an oatmeal butterscotch chip cookie, I’ll bake the cookies and ignore the chips.

— To contact Sharon Kennedy, send her an email at authorsharonkennedy.com. Kennedy's latest book, “The SideRoad Kids: Tales from Chippewa County,” is available from her, Amazon, or Audible.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Real Reason Brisket 'Stalls'

Sitting out in the sunshine, sipping a cold beer, and enjoying some COVID-approved outdoor companionship may seem like an ideal time to cook a dish that mainly requires that you let it sit. That being said, you will need to do just a little bit more than that. Get out your food thermometer, because, finally, you have another use for it beyond cooking Thanksgiving dinner. Now if you're a person who regularly uses that little guy (Good for you!), you probably know where this is going; your lovely, unattended, hands-off dish that lets you entertain without having to choose between host or cook has stopped heating.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
County
Chippewa County, MI
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aesop
The Independent

How to make guacamole at home to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

If you’re not planning to celebrate Cinco de Mayo at your favourite restaurant this year then why not try this instead?Apart from tequila, guacamole may be the most important accompaniment. The good news? The avocado-based dip is extremely easy to make. This is what you need to make guacamole at home. 3 avocados 1 lime1 tsp salt ½ cup diced onionFresh cilantro (at least 3 tbsp) 2 Roma tomatoes, diced1 tsp minced garlicMango, diced (optional)1/2 jalapeño, diced (optional)The first step to making guacamole is to remove the skins and pits of the avocados and mash the fruits in a large...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

How A Thumbtack Could Help Make Hard-Boiled Eggs Easier To Peel

There are few foods as versatile and perfect as the egg. On its own, an egg can be enjoyed as an omelet, scrambled, fried, poached, and boiled. Even within that last cooking method, there are soft-boiled eggs and hard-boiled eggs. So many choices! Although we don't all agree on which style of egg is the best (ahem, over easy), we can likely all concur that peeling a boiled egg can be very frustrating. There are several methods for more efficiently separating the eggshell from its interior, and, like everything else in life, there's an argument to support each one.
FOOD & DRINKS
butterwithasideofbread.com

CHEESECAKE ICE CREAM PIE

Cheesecake ice cream pie is a delightful cross between classic cheesecake & homemade ice cream! Creamy, rich ice cream pie with cheesecake flavors & topped with cherries, of course!. If looks alone could fill you up you’d always be stuffed. This wonderful homemade ice cream pie is a fabulous addition...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Semi Sweet Chocolate#Food Drink
Mashed

The Sourdough Bread Dough Rule You Should Never Break

During the pandemic, learning how to make homemade sourdough bread seemed to top the list of new activities and hobbies people picked up to occupy their time. Baking can serve as a great stress reliever for some people, and mastering the art of crafting sourdough provided a fun challenge and a much-needed distraction from all the unfortunate news filling our social media and news feeds.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Mexican Cornbread

A tender and delicious square of alongside a warm bowl of chili is a match made in mealtime heaven. The hint of sweetness in the cornbread pairs so well with the spice and heat from the chili. If you want to take this pairing and kick it up a notch, next time try making a batch of this Mexican cornbread. It’s everything you already love about cornbread, but taken to a whole new level with the addition of jalapeños, scallions, and pepper Jack cheese. A can of cream-style corn is stirred into the batter for added texture and moisture, giving the bread a hearty distribution of whole corn kernels in every square.
RECIPES
Domaine

How to Clean a Wood Cutting Board in 4 Easy Steps

Wood cutting boards are a stunning addition to any kitchen, and they're a step above the average plastic cutting board. But they also come with some special care—they can't just be thrown in the dishwasher like their plastic cousins, nor should raw meat be prepped on them. However, with attention and regular cleaning, your wooden cutting board can last for years. Here's how to clean it.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Parker House Rolls Recipe

Let's be clear about three things right from the start: yes, these rolls take a lot of steps and involve a fair amount of active work. But no, they're not that complicated, just quite hands-on. And third, yes, without a doubt, they are more than worth the work! This recipe, put together by chef and recipe designer Stephanie Rapone of Pantry to Plate Meals, was inspired by rolls that have long been served by the storied Parker House Hotel, a fixture of downtown Boston, MA since 1955. "The original recipe is from the Parker House hotel in Boston," Rapone explains. "I have stayed there several times...so I thought it would be fun to learn how to make these rolls."
BOSTON, MA
Fox News

Melt-in-your-mouth chicken wings from a Kentucky chef: Recipe

When warmer weather strikes, wings are the thing. Jazz up your go-to recipe with this stand-out version from Chef Nathan Voorhees of Epping’s on Eastside in Lexington, Kentucky. "I have always enjoyed cooking food that was nostalgic. Food is closely tied to many of my favorite memories, like eating...
LEXINGTON, KY
butterwithasideofbread.com

CHURRO BITES

Churro Bites are tiny deep-fried bits of heaven, tossed in sweet cinnamon sugar! Easy, homemade churros made with simple ingredients are truly irresistible!. This churro bites recipe is super easy to make from scratch and the results are tasty, hot fried nugget of deliciousness. When you make this delightful churro recipe be warned, once you try these satisfying chucks of goodness you might never buy store bought again.
RECIPES
The Sault News

The Sault News

232
Followers
572
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sault St. Marie, MI from Sault Ste. Marie Evening News.

 http://sooeveningnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy