GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska State Fair will bring “the most fun you can have on dirt” with three returning events and one new one this year. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6, at 10 a.m. at statefair.org for Ultimate Bullfighters, Horse Nations Indian Relay, Outlaw Tractor Pull and Demo Derby.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO