Corpus Christi, TX

Photos: Jonathan Everett's heroics lift Moody over Carroll in extra innings to clinch third place in District 29-5A

By Blake Purcell
 3 days ago

Jonathan Everett's two-run double in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted Moody to a thrilling 5-4 walkoff victory over Carroll in a third-place District 29-5A tiebreaker baseball game on Monday.

With the win Moody clinches the No. 3 seed and will play Roma in the Bi-District Round. Carroll, the No. 4 seed, will play La Joya Palmview.

Check out SBLive's exclusive photo gallery from the nine-inning game:

