Hamilton County, TN

FULL INTERVIEW: A conversation with Sabrena Smedley about her run for Hamilton Co. Mayor

By Josh Roe
WTVC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — NewsChannel 9's Josh Roe...

Related
WJHL

4 Sullivan County commissioners lose in primary

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several current Sullivan County commissioners will no longer be on the commission come September. Voters ousted four incumbents — Mark Vance in District 2, Todd Broughton and Terry Harkleroad in District 6, and Alicia Starnes in District 8 — in the Republican county primary. Several current commissioners also did not run […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Tennessee Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
Campaign, TN
WBIR

Gov. Lee allows bill effectively punishing homelessness to become law without his signature

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee allowed a bill threatening felony penalties against unhoused people to become law without his signature on Thursday. The bill, SB 1610, introduces a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a $50 fine and community service for camping along highways and under bridges. It also expands the Equal Access to Public Property Act of 2012 to make it a Class E felony for camping on all public property, including parks.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Matt Hullender concedes Mayor’s race

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Matt Hullender issued this statement conceding the Hamilton County Mayor’s Primary race on Tuesday. Hullander said, “The voters spoke tonight and I am grateful for the opportunity the past few months have provided. We stayed true to our promise of staying positive. We weren’t deterred by the attack ads, lies or skewed polling in the final days of this campaign. I’m grateful for the many volunteers who shared this campaign with me. I’ll never forget all you’ve done. One thing I’ve learned is that truth and integrity go hand in hand. Both of those are intact for me and I’ll sleep well tonight knowing the future is in far bigger hands than mine.”
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Two East Tennessee sheriff-elects ready to get to work

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two men with a long history in law enforcement are ready to serve as sheriffs for their respective counties. James “Jimmy” Davis II of Loudon County and Chad Mullins of Hamblen County will both become sheriffs barring any write-in candidates between now and the general election.
WTVC

Chattanooga native calls himself a servant to the community

A Chattanooga native has been giving back in so many ways for years. Ladarius Price has 5 kids, a wife and a fulltime job with Cempa Community Care. But he still finds time to host an annual coat drive for kids, a basketball camp, leadership summit and giving out hundreds of dollars in scholarships every year. "He is truly living in his purpose," said Nicolaus White.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Tennessee to make homeless camps on public land a felony

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee declined to sign off on a bill criminalizing camping by homeless people and in parks and other local public property, but let it become law without his signature. The measure the Republican governor declined to sign Tuesday will take effect July...
TENNESSEE STATE

