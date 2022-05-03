FULL INTERVIEW: A conversation with Sabrena Smedley about her run for Hamilton Co. Mayor

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Matt Hullender issued this statement conceding the Hamilton County Mayor’s Primary race on Tuesday. Hullander said, “The voters spoke tonight and I am grateful for the opportunity the past few months have provided. We stayed true to our promise of staying positive. We weren’t deterred by the attack ads, lies or skewed polling in the final days of this campaign. I’m grateful for the many volunteers who shared this campaign with me. I’ll never forget all you’ve done. One thing I’ve learned is that truth and integrity go hand in hand. Both of those are intact for me and I’ll sleep well tonight knowing the future is in far bigger hands than mine.”

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO