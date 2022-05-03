ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Kazakh state sells $422 mln in FX on domestic market in April

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

May 3 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank said on Tuesday it sold $168.3 million in foreign currency from the rainy-day National Fund on the domestic market in April, while state companies sold $253.2 million.

The central bank said in a statement it made no interventions using its own funds last month. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russian c.bank sells 550 billion roubles at one-week repo auction

May 4 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 550 billion roubles ($7.99 billion) on offer at a one-week repo auction on Wednesday, facing demand of 1.3 trillion roubles, in a move to help lending institutions manage their liquidity. The cut-off rate was set at 14.15%. ($1 =...
WORLD
Reuters

Morning Bid: Sell everything (except the dollar)!

A look at the day ahead in markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. When the blue-chip Dow Jones index slides more than 1,000 points on one day, U.S. Treasury yields jump as much as 20 basis points and Britain's pound drops more than 2%, you'd be forgiven for thinking that investors have gone into a sell everything mode.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Shell says in talks to sell Russian retail business

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Shell (SHEL.L) said on Friday it is in talks to sell its network of petrol stations and lubricant plant in Russia as the British company forges ahead with its plans to exit the country following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Ahead of the possible sale, Shell...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real tumbles, Chilean peso supported by rate rise

* Brazilian real heads for third straight weekly fall * Mexican peso sole gainer for the week * Colombian peso rises with oil prices (Updates prices throughout, adds details) By Shreyashi Sanyal May 6 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real slid more than 1% on Friday, heading for its third weekly decline after prices of iron fell on fears of slowing demand from China, while Chile's peso found its footing after the country's central bank raised interest rates. Worries of a slowdown in China due to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases and the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening cycle have made emerging market currencies less attractive to investors. Latin American currencies, which scored record quarterly gains in the beginning of the year, have lost their shine as the rally in commodity prices cools and economic worries rise. Brazil's real was last down at 5.08 to the dollar as prices of one of its largest exports, iron ore, tumbled more than 5% after China reinforced its tough COVID-19 response policy that has hit economic activity, prompting traders to be more cautious. The real is set for a weekly decline of 2.1%, while the MSCI's broader Latin American currencies index fell 1.2% in the same period. Brazil's central bank's monetary policy committee (Copom) increased the Selic interest rate by a full percentage point on Wednesday, but flagged a smaller rise next month even as inflation figures remain in double-digits. "The central bank's monetary plan is following the script to address this stubborn inflation," said Alfredo Coutino, director at Moody's Analytics. "Monetary restriction will subdue it but also impose a cost on the economy's recovery." Chile's central bank raised the country's benchmark lending rate to 8.25% on Thursday, above expectations, and the move lifted the peso by 0.4%. The currency is still set for a weekly decline of 0.7%. Mexico's peso rose 0.6% and was the only major Latin American currency to clock gains of 1.2% for the week. Investors geared up for Mexico's central bank, known as Banxico, to raise rates by 50 basis points at next Thursday's meeting, reaching a 200-basis point hike through year-end. The Colombian peso strengthened 1% in tandem with oil prices that rose on Friday amid supply concerns. Among other EM currencies, Turkey's lira weakened 0.6% to 14.95 against the dollar, touching its weakest level in nearly two months, while the Russian rouble pulled back from a more than two-year high against the euro on the specter of more sanctions against Moscow. Stocks in the developing world were pressured, with those in Latin America falling 1.3%. Brazilian miner Vale SA said it has signed a long-term deal with Tesla Inc to supply the U.S.-based electric vehicle maker with nickel from its Canadian operations. Shares of the miner fell 1%. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1922 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1030.78 -2.64 MSCI LatAm 2225.80 -1.32 Brazil Bovespa 104902.64 -0.38 Mexico IPC 49686.56 -1.67 Chile IPSA 4855.44 0.03 Argentina MerVal 86389.89 -0.051 Colombia COLCAP 1569.17 -0.79 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0814 -1.30 Mexico peso 20.1510 0.35 Chile peso 856.7 0.58 Colombia peso 4044 0.92 Peru sol 3.811 -0.58 Argentina peso (interbank) 116.3000 -0.12 Argentina peso (parallel) 198 1.77 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by David Clarke)
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Wong
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Market#Foreign Currency#Mln#Kazakhstan#Fx#National Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

May 6 (Reuters) - Beijing residents fretted on Friday over tightening COVID curbs in its biggest district and dozens of new cases reported daily as China's leaders reiterated their resolve to battle the virus and threatened action against critics of their strict measures. read more. * Eikon users, see COVID-19:...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

423K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy