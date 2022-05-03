Kazakh state sells $422 mln in FX on domestic market in April

* Brazilian real heads for third straight weekly fall * Mexican peso sole gainer for the week * Colombian peso rises with oil prices (Updates prices throughout, adds details) By Shreyashi Sanyal May 6 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real slid more than 1% on Friday, heading for its third weekly decline after prices of iron fell on fears of slowing demand from China, while Chile's peso found its footing after the country's central bank raised interest rates. Worries of a slowdown in China due to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases and the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening cycle have made emerging market currencies less attractive to investors. Latin American currencies, which scored record quarterly gains in the beginning of the year, have lost their shine as the rally in commodity prices cools and economic worries rise. Brazil's real was last down at 5.08 to the dollar as prices of one of its largest exports, iron ore, tumbled more than 5% after China reinforced its tough COVID-19 response policy that has hit economic activity, prompting traders to be more cautious. The real is set for a weekly decline of 2.1%, while the MSCI's broader Latin American currencies index fell 1.2% in the same period. Brazil's central bank's monetary policy committee (Copom) increased the Selic interest rate by a full percentage point on Wednesday, but flagged a smaller rise next month even as inflation figures remain in double-digits. "The central bank's monetary plan is following the script to address this stubborn inflation," said Alfredo Coutino, director at Moody's Analytics. "Monetary restriction will subdue it but also impose a cost on the economy's recovery." Chile's central bank raised the country's benchmark lending rate to 8.25% on Thursday, above expectations, and the move lifted the peso by 0.4%. The currency is still set for a weekly decline of 0.7%. Mexico's peso rose 0.6% and was the only major Latin American currency to clock gains of 1.2% for the week. Investors geared up for Mexico's central bank, known as Banxico, to raise rates by 50 basis points at next Thursday's meeting, reaching a 200-basis point hike through year-end. The Colombian peso strengthened 1% in tandem with oil prices that rose on Friday amid supply concerns. Among other EM currencies, Turkey's lira weakened 0.6% to 14.95 against the dollar, touching its weakest level in nearly two months, while the Russian rouble pulled back from a more than two-year high against the euro on the specter of more sanctions against Moscow. Stocks in the developing world were pressured, with those in Latin America falling 1.3%. Brazilian miner Vale SA said it has signed a long-term deal with Tesla Inc to supply the U.S.-based electric vehicle maker with nickel from its Canadian operations. Shares of the miner fell 1%. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1922 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1030.78 -2.64 MSCI LatAm 2225.80 -1.32 Brazil Bovespa 104902.64 -0.38 Mexico IPC 49686.56 -1.67 Chile IPSA 4855.44 0.03 Argentina MerVal 86389.89 -0.051 Colombia COLCAP 1569.17 -0.79 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0814 -1.30 Mexico peso 20.1510 0.35 Chile peso 856.7 0.58 Colombia peso 4044 0.92 Peru sol 3.811 -0.58 Argentina peso (interbank) 116.3000 -0.12 Argentina peso (parallel) 198 1.77 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by David Clarke)

BUSINESS ・ 2 HOURS AGO